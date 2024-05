Senator Onawo Mohammed Ogoshi represents Nasarawa South Senatorial district in Nasarawa state has maintained that Federal government would have no need engage in external borrowing to finance budget if it develops our rich solid minerals sector.

In this interview with IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, the lawmaker speaks on other issues of national importance.

Distinguished, you are from a state that is richly endowed with solid minerals but we are not exploring this huge potentials and Nigeria has been operating a mono-crop economy and this is why the whole nation is suffering today. what is your impression? My impression is for the leadership of the nation to begin to have a rethink. Oil will soon become a thing of the past, everybody is now thinking towards green energy. Green energy is being generated by solid minerals and the earlier the government begins to give the solid minerals sector attention to develop, the better for the country The effort being made to keep the oil sector afloat, if half of it is given to solid minerals sector, this country would not have to go and borrow money from anywhere. Just look at how much is a barrel of oil? A barrel of oil is above $80 whereas one gram of solid minerals that you can just put under your finger nail is about 80 something. And so if you have one kilo of gold today, you are taking about eighty (80,000) something thousand dollars not Naira. So, if we could harness what we have, this country will be better for it and fortunately for us, every local government in Nigeria, (there are about 774 local government areas in Nigeria)have one form of solid minerals or the other just needs to be harnessed. All this concentration on oil and the degradation of land that people can not fish, people can not farm within the oil region, will be a thing of the past. You can easily reclaim land that is dug to bring out a solid minerals. You can’t do that with oil. So, our government should understand where the world is tinting to. There so many countries that do not have solid minerals They only have one or two major minerals. What about renewable energy? Renewable energy or green energy, I just explained that it is sourced from solid minerals. For instance Nigeria has large quantity of bitumen in every part of the country. This particular mineral has made some individuals very rich. Most people don’t even have it in their country and as such they come to Africa to buy it in large quantity. So, why don’t we harness what we have. They come to Africa and harvest some of these things and go to their country and process them. We are loosing money. The mineral they buy for one thousand Naira, they could sell for one million Naira in their home country per gram and they are creating employment for their unemployed youths. Our youths have nothing to do and that is why all these kidnappings and other forms of criminality are striving. So, if we can give attention to the development of the solid minerals sector it will go a long way in improving our revenue