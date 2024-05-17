Govt should encourage farmers by making available to them hybrid grains and finance -Chief Emeka Diwe

CHIEF EMEKA DIWE is the managing director of Unik d Ltd, an agro-based company essentially dealing in agro raw material, feeds for animal nutritions and agro products. He speaks to ISAAC NGUMAH on his business. Excerpt:

Tell us about your agricultural business

We are into marketing of agro products, we are not into farming properly, we are into marketing of the products.

Are you into exports of agric products?

Not yet we are looking at that option

Why did you go into agric business?

To be sufficiently stable it is preferable than other businesses of which you cannot guaranty the stability and having read marketing in the university is a plus.

How long have you been in the industry?

Over 30 years, the company was registered on May 30, 1990

What is your focus?

My focus is to be a fundamental stakeholder in the business begining with my locality Aba and the environment and the country at large.

Tell us your growth in the business

We have growth tremendously in the business, the growth is gradual but it is sure and steady

What can the government do to expand agricultural businesses in Nigeria?

They should encourage farmers a lot and marketers by making available hybrids grains and also encourage them with finance.

Can you talk on the state of insecurity in Nigeria that is affecting food security?

IT is very obvious it is emanating from the farms and the bush the Fulani herdsmen are the one causing the insecurity, and if people can no longer go to the farms it means that there will be zero agricultural products from that particular area but if the insecurity can be cut especially around the farms there will not be much food shortage in the country.

What can the government do to avert the insecurity?

The government knows how to provide security; the government knows how to fight insecurity so the government knows what to do l cannot know better than the government, if they are serious and determined, they can stop the security challenge.

Tell us your challenges in the business

Availability of sufficient funds to run the business because the business has a lot of virgin areas to be exploited

How did you raise funds in starting your business?

It is a gradual thing I started with N4000 by then we were doing small buying and selling but now we are doing businesses in seven states of the federation.

Tell us the experience that you have gained as an agric business owner

I have an unpleasant and ugly experience in terms of managing human beings which is lack of integrity in human being and lack of insincerity in human being.

Do you have people that you trained in the business?

I have trained more than 100 people in the industry and they are well established. The growth in the business is gradual but it is sure and steady.

