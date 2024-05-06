Anambra man honoured with African under-40 CEOs Award, Honorary Doctorate Degree

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

One of Africa’s finest entrepreneurs and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Belburge International Limited (Customs Bonded Terminal/Warehouse), Port Harcourt, Ambassador Dr. Nwagbo Eberechukwu Barnabas has been honoured with a honorary doctorate degree by the Prowess University, Delaware, USA.

Amb. Dr. Barnabas who is also the MD/CEO of Roseluxe Hotels Limited was conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Policy by the institution, at the 2nd Edition of the Annual Africa Under-40 CEOs Award and Summit held on Saturday, 13th April, 2024 at Protea Hotel Kampala, Uganda.

Dr. Barnabas was also recognised as a Fellow of the Global Institute of Leadership & Governance, South Africa.

The young entrepreneur who hails from Ogboji Community in Orumba local government area of Anambra State, also bagged a prestigious African Under-40 CEOs Award in recognition of his leadership, strategic management, as an employer of labour, as one of the young business leaders in Africa under the age of 40, by the Mayorkings Agency Group.

This newest milestones for the Belburge Int’l Ltd. and Roseluxe Hotels Boss is a triple honour, having been identified by the organizers as a worthy recipient with proven tack records of distinction in his chosen career.

The ‘Triple Honour’ may have come as a pleasant surprise to Amb. Dr. Nwagbo Barnabas especially having to receive the meritorious recognitions barely a year after he was honoured with the ECOWAS Youth Ambassador Award and declared Distinguished African Youth Role Model, after receiving the prestigious Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity from the West African (ECOWAS) Youth Council.

The ECOWAS Youth Ambassador who felt much fulfilled with his recent accolades was honoured alongside over 55 other outstanding young CEOs from across 45 countries in Africa, under the age of 40.

According to the Prowess University, the honorary doctorate degree award forms part of its vision to recognize well performing business leaders and corporate professionals in World, explaining that the choice of Amb. Barnabas as one of the awardees was very well thought out and in tandem with the institution’s policy thrust.

Speaking at the event, a representative of the University, Ambassador Dr. Luis Themisa disclosed that the honour which was approved by the authority of the Boards of regents of Prowess University, establishes Amb. Dr. Barnabas and other recipients as symbols of high status, merits and recognition for their professional achievements in their years of service.

Luis who explained that the primary candidates distinguished for this award are individual business leaders within the private sector (CEOs, and Business Owners), noted that Amb. Dr. Barnabas and others were honoured for their contributions to industrial and humanitarian excellence and urged them to do more.

On their part, Organisers of the annual Africa’s Under 40 CEOs Awards & Summit, Mayorkings Agency Group, said the event is a Topnotch Continental Award ceremony that ranks, identifies, showcases, honours and celebrates young Africans whom are mostly influential, established and accomplished young business leaders, under the age of 40.

They said recipients are selected across various industries, and among young CEOs who have demonstrated commitment to business growth, development, professional excellence and community service as well as philanthropy.

A statement released by the organisation reads in part, “The Event and Rankings aim to encourage and promote young African Champions Globally as well as bridging a room for networking, collaboration, unity of purpose amongst successful young Africans for the sole agenda of the advancement of the African Continent.

“Mayorkings Agency Group together with our partners globally and our highly committed award screening committee and jury are 100% committed to honoring and celebrating only deserving young Africans at each editions of the prestigious event and rankings drawn from different countries in Africa.”

“Recipients of the Prestigious Africa’s Under 40 CEOs Awards 2024 are also awarded Honorary Doctorate Degree (PhD) from Prowess University Delaware, USA as well as Fellows of the Global Institute of Leadership & Governance South Africa.”

Responding to the triple honour bestowed on him, the MD/CEO of Belburge International Limited and Roseluxe Hotels Limited, Amb. Dr. Nwagbo Eberechukwu Barnabas said he is deeply elated to be honoured by the prestigious institutions, which he said he strongly hold in high esteem.

Amb. Dr. Barnabas thanked the Prowess University and the Mayorkings Agency for finding him worthy of the honour, noting that the recognition would further spur him to do more in youths employment and empowerment, as well as helping businesses thrive in the overall state and national development.

He said, “I am truly proud to be associated with these great institutions. I sincerely appreciate the Prowess University, Delaware, USA and the Mayorkings Agency Group for adding value to my contributions through the conferment of this Honorary Doctorate Degree and African Under-40 CEOs award.

“Honestly, looking at what is happening in our economy right now, and you still have people standing out to do business and employ labours, its quite encouraging that I was among the awardees, to be honoured with Doctorate Degree in Public Policy.

“Receiving these honours is an extraordinary privilege that I accept with great joy and humility. Am really grateful, I feel excited to be selected among the African Under 40 CEOs for this honour. It really shows that what we are doing is being recognized.

“Previously, when I was honoured with the ECOWAS Youth Ambassador Award, by the ECOWAS Youth Council, it was a huge milestone for me and I kept pushing. Today, I was singled out for this award, it means a whole lot to me, am really impressed.

“It is part of encouragement to me to keep doing the things am doing and it will even spur me to do more. We shall not relent in empowering and employing vibrant and forward thinking youths to accelerate the growth of the company and established through international best practice to accentuate cutting-edge skills for capacity building, optimal output and efficiency.

“Together with my team, we will not rest on our oars in growing our businesses and contributing to the overall state and national development.

The ECOWAS Youth Ambassador, Dr. Barnabas, used the medium to call on the federal and state governments to initiate policies that would employ and develope youths in the country. He also advised Nigerian youths to be hardworking and not to wait for government till eternity to establish them.

“Honestly, there are a lot of things that the government needs to put in place, especially for youths and and also help our economy.

“As a youth Ambassador, I want the government to create initiatives that would encourage youth empowerment, employment and development. Even the youths that have some business running, the power system is not encouraging them, there is no light to run your business and even at that, the tariff is very high. Business owners end up spending almost their profits in buying AGO (Diesel). Government need to look at these things and fix them.

“I want to also use this opportunity to advise the youths not to wait for government before they can thrive, because waiting for government is like delaying yourself. The time that government might do whatever thing you expect them to do might be late for you.

“I advise the youths to discover their dreams, have a role model and pursue their dreams and not to wait for the government. If its business, they can start with small scale, medium scale and before you know it, you are there. They must always have something ongoing for themselves to grow with.”

He however, dedicated the award to his father.

