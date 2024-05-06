Excitement As Oil & Gas Expert, Dr. Kenneth Ebong Returns From Annual South Korean Mega Biz Trade Show.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

Fresh from South Korean Republic where he joined a melange of international businessmen & women, manufacturers and renowned industrialists, across the globe to attend the April, 2024 Annual South Korean Republic Mega Biz Trade show, a Port Harcourt based oil and gas expert, Dr. Kenneth Ebong says he is back armed to teeth with lots of business ideas to contribute his quota that would revolutionize Nigeria and put food on the tables of Nigerians.

Without preempting his contents, be it known that Dr. Kenneth Ebong had been a regular attendee in South Korean Mega Business Trade Shows at Seoul, Busan and other countries over the years, and in each of these outings, he had been participating actively and garnering great ideas with intention and readiness to partner world class Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and companies in their areas of expertize and bring them back home for development of the the youth, which he has been passionate about in particular and economic empowerment of Nigerian citizenry as a whole.

His participation this year speaks volumes for the fact that he underwent practical training in diverse areas of oil and gas sector which if properly harnessed would be of immense benefits to the Nigerian economy, most especially as Nigeria is still groping in the dark over proper utilization of its oil and gas natural resources.

It’s no more a secret that Nigerians including the government don’t know how much of our oil is being drilled daily or annually by those foreign experts. This is because we are not in grip of the high technology involved in the oil and gas exploration and expropriation business in the country. We are more or less like aliens in this regard in our country. In the area of Instrumentation and Control Engineering to ascertain the proper measurement units of our liquid gold we lag even more behind.

Against this backdrop, Nigerians like Dr. Kenneth Ebong and others who have to travel thousand of miles overseas for the knowledge should be commended and supported by the federal and state governments for their patriotism and sacrifice to venture out to acquire this hitec training in the interest of all. Should be well recognized, paid handsomely to off load the treasure embedded in them through the training, to Nigerians in the four corners of this great country.

His excitement has no close parallel because he has tightened a great loop in this year’s exhibition through fruitful discussions and engagements, as usual still in the month of April with partners from Europe, Belgium, Poland and Italy. And the scope of partnership includes Oil & Gas flow metering skids , Flare and Flow meters, Meter Proving, Petrol/Diesel Car conversion Systems/Kits, Auto Gas Technology, etc.

Another area the Korean exhibition has positioned him to attract investment to Nigeria is in the area of Renewable Power and ESS Energy Generation. This will certainly avert the current precarious situation Nigeria is faced with, where our national grid collapses on daily if not hourly basis. And, he had concretized the partnership with the signing of MoU with a leading Solar Power and ESS Technology Company that are ready for JV Partnership and ODA Projects in Nigeria while details on loading.

The sum of all the above and more is the reason behind his excitement. Dr. Kenneth Ebong, apart from the South Korean Mega Business Trade show, had also attended KORMARINE EXHIBITION in Busan which is the biggest exhibition that had in attendance major global manufacturers from all parts of the globe.

Dr. Kenneth Ebong had also engaged several partners, potential investors that would attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Akwa Ibom State and Nigerian oil and gas sector of the economy. Worthy to also note that this man with humongous amount of milk of human kindness has signed several MoUs with different original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) that produce valves, oil & gas metering skids , Flare Meter, flow meters, fire fighting, Fire suppression and detection systems, Petrol/Diesel into LPG/CNG Conversion kits, and Auto Gas Technology which is even better than FM200 water dispenser that former Governor paid several Billions of Naira to local contractor to install in state buildings.

He is an entrepreneur par excellence, management consultant, Leadership Coach and oil and gas professional who is passionate about inspiring his generation through motivational teaching. He has been running his company, POTENT WORLD GLOBAL LIMITED and other subsidiary companies for the past Fourteen (14) years with enough cognate experience and has offered job opportunities to several Nigerian youth with a good track record with major oil and gas multi national companies.

As already stated his company has partners in Europe, America, Asia and other parts of the world.