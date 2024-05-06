Governor Eno boosts Police Security Fleet with 20 Toyota Hilux Trucks in Akwa Ibom.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has donated 20 patrol vehicles to security agencies in the state to boost their operations.

Mr Eno presented the Toyota Hilux Trucks fitted with state-of-the-art gadgets to the agencies on Thursday.

“This gesture ensures the state remains peaceful and safe for its citizens and investors. It is part of the government’s effort to rid the state of criminal element He stated

“My administration will stop at nothing to ensure that peace and security in the state is maintained,” he said.

The governor added that the state was also setting up a tactical command control centre to enhance information sharing and synergy among the relevant agencies.

He commended the service commanders for the robust relationship between security agencies and the state government.

“We are donating these vehicles to realize government goals and objectives and benefit our people.

“I had promised that I’ll give whatever it takes to continue to improve security in this state. We had donated 14 gunboats earlier to fight maritime crimes.

“We’re going to support with land vehicles and other gadgets. We’re setting up a Tactical Command Control Centre in Akwa Ibom so that all the services can work together,” Mr Eno said.

He, however, cautioned that the vehicles designated for security operations within Akwa Ibom State should not be taken outside the state.

The governor stressed that the vehicles should not be used for other purposes that would also thwart the government’s intentions for acquiring them.

Receiving the vehicles on behalf of the security agencies, the commissioner of police, CP Waheed Ayilara, commended the governor’s genuine intentions and efforts to support security operations.

Mr Ayilara assured that the vehicles would be utilized optimally to ensure the security of the lives and property of Akwa Ibom residents.