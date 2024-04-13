Power of Resurrection‘ll rekindle hope of a better Nigeria -Pastor Wisdom

The Presiding Pastor of Majestic Grace Embassy International, Temidire – Sango Ota, Ogun State, Pastor ( Dr.) Grace Wisdom, has called on Nigerians to allow the resurrection of Jesus Christ rekindle their hope of the resurrection of the nation’s ailing socio-economic activities.

Dr. Wisdom, who made these remarks during a sermon at the special Easter Sunday thanksgiving service with the theme, ‘ Power of Resurrection for Resilts’, appealed to all Nigerians to believe in the Power of Resurrection of Jesus Christ in order for God to restore the nation’s lost glory.

He noted that the country was being bedeivilled with ills such as terrorism, insurgency, insecurity, kidnapping, assassination, corruption and violence because the nation had sinned against God, stressing that God was not happy with the country and the only thing left for Nigerians was to have faith in Jesus Christ whom through his death and resurrection, the nation could rise again.

The Cleric further stressed that for the country to be a better society; Nigerians should believe in the Power of Resurrection, have intimacy with God and see Christ as their Lord and Saviour, adding that a life without Christ was an empty vessel

Dr. Wisdom charged Nigerians not only to consider the Easter celebration as a period of sober reflection as Christ died for people to have life, but also to appreciate the gift of grace promised by God with Jesus Christ leaving his exalted position in heaven to come and suffer here on earth in order to take away the sins of man and the penalties of those sins.

He noted that Jesus Christ did not deserve to die, but for the atonement of the sins of man, he presented himself as the perfect sacrificial lamb, thereby bringing deliverance, salvation and eternal life to humanity.

The Presiding Pastor pointed out that the resurrection of Jesus Christ proved to the world that he was right in all he did as God vindicated him three days after his persecution, execution and death, stressing that by his resurrection in spite of the gamut of security stationed at his tomb, Christians now had the opportunity of celebrating their sanctification, holiness, freedom, redemption and power over death.

It would be recalled that the Church began the Easter celebration with a seven- day crusade in Ifo and Sango-Ota, Ogun State where over 10,000 prophecies and testimonies of the prophetic declarations, miracles, deliverance, anointing, special prayer sessions, counselling and vigil took place.

