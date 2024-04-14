ASKOJ Greets Governor Abba on Occasion of Eid Fitri Celebration

Journalists under the auspices of Association of Kano Online Journalists (ASKOJ) congratulates the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf on successful completion of this year’s Ramadan and wishing him happy Eid-el-fitr.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the Group, Yakubu Salisu on the occasion of 2024 Eid-el-fitr Sallah celebration.

The group whishes the Governor, Emirs and people of Kano, Nigeria as well as the entire muslim communities worldwide a blissful celebration and pray that the blessings of the holy month continue to radiate in our lives through the remaining months of the year.

ASKOJ also urged Muslim faithfuls not to relent at sustaining good lessons learnt during the month of Ramadan especially propagating love, care for one another, fear of Allah and the spirit of patriotism among many more.

The journalists pray for peace and progress in the state, Nigeria and the world in general expressing optimism that the country shall overcome it’s challenges while urging citizens to contribute meaningfully towards the realisation of this believe.

They further called on the state government not to be distracted by orchestrated noises from some political quarters but rather continue to deliver to the good people of the state dividend of democracy.