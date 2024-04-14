NITDA, Katsina State Govt Train, Empower MSMES On Digital Marketing   

The National Information Technology Development Agency, (NITDA) in conjunction with the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency, KASEDA have organised a capacity-building and empowerment programme for 50 indigenes of the state to support the transformative growth of their businesses by leveraging digital technology.

The three-day capacity building aimed to implement digital technology adoption for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, (MSMEs) in the state. This will help ensure that MSMEs adopt modern and relevant digital technologies to increase efficiency and effectiveness in achieving their business goals.

At the opening ceremony of the event in Katsina, the Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Mallam Farouk Lawal Jobe who declared the event opened, described the commitment of the participants to harness technology to unlock the potential of their businesses as commendable and inspiring urging them to make “proper utilisation of the knowledge they would acquire from the training.”

He said, “In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, your decision to embrace innovation will undoubtedly propel your businesses to new heights of success. By leveraging digital tools and strategies, you are not only positioning yourselves for growth but also contributing to the overall advancement of the MSMEs sector.”

While assuring the participants of the state’s support and encouragement for embarking on the transformative journey, the state Deputy Governor enjoined them to unlock the full potential of MSMEs through digital innovations that would pave way for a brighter and prosperous future.

“I encourage you to approach this programme with enthusiasm, an open mind, and willingness to learn and adapt. Please, embrace the knowledge and insights shared, apply them diligently to your business endeavours. Remember, innovation knows no bounds, and with determination and perseverance, you can achieve remarkable results, he advised.

He commended NITDA for its foresight in selecting the state for the programme adding that it would offer the beneficiaries the opportunity to engage in profitable and modern ways of starting businesses that are digitally inclined.

The NITDA Director General, Kashifu Inuwa, CCIE, who was represented by the Director, Digital Economy Development Department, Dr Salisu Kaka noted that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are essential to the growth of any economy because they have a significant potential to create jobs, advance local technology, diversify output, foster homegrown entrepreneurship, and integrate with large-scale industries.

He said, NITDA has taken definitive steps to fortify MSMEs through strategic interventions and dedicated programs adding that the Agency has championed digital literacy campaigns, delivered capacity-building workshops, and facilitated access to tailored technology-driven solutions.

The NITDA Boss said, “These initiatives are testaments to NITDA’s steadfast dedication to empowering MSMEs to navigate the digital terrain more effectively.”

He disclosed that NITDA has been collaborating with the Office of the Vice President to participate in the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinics which underscores the Agency’s commitment to supporting MSMEs, equipping them with IT knowledge and guidance.

“As we navigate the complexities of this digital age, let us collectively commit to empowering our MSMEs, the backbone of our economy, with the digital literacy, skills, and tools they need to thrive. By embracing the digital frontier, we will enhance the ease of doing business and foster a more inclusive and resilient economy that benefits all Nigerians,” Inuwa maintained.

While commending both the Federal and Katsina state governments for the funding they have both injected in MSMEs, the Director General noted further that the programme is a “response from NITDA to a call to action as initiated by the Excellencies the President and the Governor of Katsina State.”

In her welcome remarks, the KASEDA Director General, Hajiya Aisha Aminu Malumfashi said the training is dedicated to exploring and transforming the powers of digital innovation in empowering SMEs which are the bedrock of every developing economy.

Describing MSMSs as the backbone of the economies by driving innovation, fostering entrepreneurship, and creating jobs Hajiya Malumfashi maintained that the MSMEs contribute a sizeable portion of the global economy as well assisting in terms of poverty, alleviation, and economic growth and diversification.

On the scope and the modules of the capacity building, the KASEDA boss informed that “throughout the course of this programme, we expect to delve into the various facets of digital innovation and explore practical strategies that will assist the MSMEs to embrace and leverage all these technologies effectively.”

The programme tagged NITDA Digital Empowerment for MSMEs (NDE4M) has as its theme “Leveraging Digital Technology to Improve MSME’s Business” aligns with the Redefined Presidential Priority of reforming the Economy to Deliver Sustained Inclusive Growth and NITDA’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan 2.0 pillar on Nurture an Innovative and Entrepreneurial Ecosystem