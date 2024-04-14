OGUNGBANGBE FELECITATES GLOBAL MUSLIM DEMOGRAPHY

*gets international award

By ISAAC OLUSESI

It’s yet another sterling international award to a Pan African patriot, Dr Thomas Ogungbangbe for hard work and dedication to the development of the nations of Africa.

The award is Thomas Sankara’s prize for integrity and transparency. Sankara, a charismatic Marxist revolutionary, iconic Pan Africanist and powerful advocate of workers’ rights, was the President of Burkina Faso (1983-1987). Details of the award later.

Meanwhile, speaking in Addis Ababa, largest city and Ethiopia’s capital en route to Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, Prince Ogungbangbe, an Ijesa birthed politician of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), CITA ENERGIES Limited, sends his personal, hearty felicitations to the global Muslims at this year’s Eid-El-Fitr.

He congratulated our Muslim brothers and sisters in Nigeria, and Osun State, in particular, who successfully endured the edifying self denials of the month of Ramadan, one of the major demands of the great religion of Islam just as he charged Muslims and Christians alike to internalize the values of piety, discipline, faithfulness, honesty, charity, justice, equity and fairness to all as teachings of Ramadan in order to put the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at building a progressive and prosperous nation, in a good stead.

“Nigeria will be a better place if the political leaderships and the governed will reflect daily the values of Ramadan in our political, economic and socio-cultural relationships at all levels, with mutual tolerance and respect for other faiths and beliefs as added advantages,” Ogungbangbe said