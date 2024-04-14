Ezeife: National Burial Committee Holds Interdenominational Service of Songs for Elderstateman

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The National Burial Committee for the Celebration of Life of Elderstateman and former Governor of Anambra State Dr.Chukwuemeka Pius Ezeife has held an interdenominational service of songs for to kick-off the burial activities of the frontlne politician

The Committee which membership was drawn from from friends, associates, colleagues, fans, mentees and relations of the late former governor held the event at the National Christian Centre Abuja on Friday

The activities lined up for the event include praise and worship, opening prayer, talks on the late political titan, Bible reading , short speeches, brass and display and musical interlude among others.

The former governor popularly konwn as the Okwadike Igbo-Ukwu was the first elected civilian governor of the new Anambra State following the creation of Enugu State from the old Anambra State in 1991

Ezeife a Harvard trained Economist obtained a bachelor, masters and doctorate degrees from renowned universities in the United States despite not having a formal education at the secondary level in Nigeria before leaving for America for studies.

One of the prominent religioous leaders who attended to the service of songs include the former Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan.

Other top dignitaries at the event include the former Senate President Sen. Ayim Pius Ayim, former Chairman of the Police Service Commission Mr Simon Okeke (rtd), former Zonal Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Nze Ozichukwu Nze and a former governor of Akwa-Ibom State Arc (Obong) Victor Attach among others.