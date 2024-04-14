Wike directs contractors to expedite action on Kwali roads to meet deadline

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has called on the contractors handling road projects in Kwali Area council to speed up the work to meet up with the deadline.

Wike gave the directive on Friday, when he inspected Yangoji -Sukuku Ebo- road being handled by Gilmor Engineering Limited, and Kwali unity bank road being constructed by another contractor.

The minister also explained that development should not only be concentrated in the city but should be taken to rural areas.

Wike said, “Development cannot only be concentrated in the city but we have to take development to rural areas that a lone can mitigate the rural urban migration.

“We need to give them infrastructure to be able to develop their own, for example if there are farmers here, how will they carry their produce to the city? Wike asked”

On security, he said,” understanding where we are coming from, now just imagine that people were kidnapped, how will the security personnel have access to this kind of area? The topography alone is difficult

“So, creating the infrastructure particularly road here is key to the development of this community, that is the essence of Renewed Hope Agenda that is not just for those in the city but for rural dwellers too to benefit from the dividends of democracy.

“For me, I feel delighted because we are taking development to rural areas.

“We went to the Kwali bridge, how many years the bridge has been abandoned? People were caught off, no where to go to, see how happy the people were, and before December this year it will be commissioned that is what people are looking for.

“This will make them have a feeling that there is government in FCT, particularly when they have project to show that the government has impacted on their lives. I am happy as well.

“I want to appeal to the contractor especially Gilmor, I know that they have a lot of jobs at hand, but again they should expide action so that they will be able to finish as they promise”

In his remarks, the Managing Director, Gilmor Engineering Limited, Eli-Goldhar assured the minister that the Yangoji -Sukuku Ebo-road will be delivered before December.