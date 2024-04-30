St Patrick’s Catholic Church turns Rev Fr Henry Ihenetu, Rev Fr Sylvester Okonkwo birthdays into love feast

Those who share peace through their thoughts are truly great donors. In order to create harmony let there be a meeting of hearts, for only then will love emerge.

There is no gain in saying that it was in an honest desire to create harmony through the sharing of peace and fostering of greater unity of purpose that members of St Patricks’ Catholic Church, Owode, Ikorodu Lagos took a little time to celebrate the church’s pastoral team led by the parish priest Reverend Father Henry Ekenemaria Ihenetu of the Society of Divine Vocation (SDV) and his assistant Reverend Father Sylvester Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, SDV.

The occasion was structured to honour Rev. Fr Henry and Rev Fr Sylvester on the occasion of their birthdays in the month of April. It is not always the routine for the church to roll out drums in celebration of their servant leaders except when such persons have succeeded in striking a balance between the spiritual and material needs of the congregation.

The joy of the parishioners of St Patrick’s Catholic Church to celebrate their priests on the occasion of their birthdays was anchored on the insistence of the parish priest that the pastoral team as currently constituted is enjoying such a harmonious relationship which he said is providing the platform for the spiritual growth and development of the parish hence his renewed appeal for greater support. Rev Fr Henry Ekenemaria Ihenetu was born April 26 while Rev Fr Sylvester Okonkwo was born on April 28.

According to Fr Henry, it goes beyond coincidence that he has the fortune of working with Fr Sylvester who was born in the same month with him. He has continued to describe the partnership with his assistant as a divine arrangement in view of the mutual understanding, support and absolute confidence which they share; ingredients which he said are enough oxygen to precipitate growth in the church. Rev Fr Henry was full of praises for his assistant describing him as a model of service in humility. It was consequent upon this that he pledged his commitment in developing St Patrick Catholic Church within the time allocated to him to serve as parish priest.

“I know that it is soldier come, soldier go but barrack remains. While l am here l will do my best so that there will be something to remember me for when l go” he pledged.

With the Church Pastoral Council (CPC) First Vice Chairman Dr Basil Ukpe, Church Laity council chairman Chief Umunna Anyanwu, leaders of St Anne Catholic church outstation, St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church outstation and parish center on hand to mobilize members for a rejuvenating event, the two Rev Frs were over joyed that they were honoured by the church on the occasion of their birthday celebration which held within the church premises. A dance troupe tagged Friends of Fr Henry were on hand to entertain guests.

For Rev. Fr Henry Ekenemaria Ihenetu who is a native of Okwudor in Njaba LGA, Imo State, the desire to serve God, the church and humanity has been in him since childhood thus propelling him to join the religious congregation of the Society of Divine Vocations after a brief apprenticeship in business. After the discernment exercise he was admitted as an Aspirant, at the formation of the SDV at Oparanadim Ekwereazu Ahiazu Mbaise. In January of 2003, he was admitted into Postulancy, and on the 27th August of the same year, he was admitted into the one canonical year of Novitiate. He took his first religious profession of vows on October 28, 2004 thus becoming a member of the institute. He was privileged to be sent to SS Peter and Paul Seminary Bodija Ibadan, affiliated to the University of Ibadan and Urban University Rome. After four years, he bagged a degree in Philosophy, B.A.Phil

His first pastoral experience took him to Our Lady of Fatima, Akaboezem, Uruagu Nnewi, from 2008 to 2009. After a chain of studies, trainings and trials, he was eventually ordained a priest on July 21, 2012.

Ironically, his first posting after ordination was St Patrick Catholic Church Owode Ibeshe, as an assistant priest, from October 2012 to May 2013 and was later sent on a mission to Italy.

“There in Italy I worked in the following parishes; La Parocchia di Santa Maria Assunta, Laterza, Puglia, Italy, San Giuseppe Artigiano, Favara, Agrigento Sicily, Italy, San Andrea A pigli, Arezzo, Toscana, Italy and Propositura Di San Ippolito, Bibbiena, Toscana Italy.

“Upon completion of my missionary assignment, I returned to Nigeria and was posted to our formation house in Oparanadim, Mbaise. I also assisted at the police Chaplaincy Owerri, Imo State. In June 2021, I was transfered to a newly created quasi Parish at World Bank, Owerri as the assistant priest. However, in February of 2021, I was transfered to St Patrick Catholic Church Owode Ibeshe Parish, Ikorodu, Lagos as the parish priest” Rev Fr Henry Ekelemaria Ihenetu recalled.

On his own part, the Assistant Parish priest Rev Fr Sylvester Chukwuemeka Okonkwo who is the first son but third child of Mr and Mrs Patrick Okonkwo of Agabana village in Nwkelle community in Awka ancient kingdom of Anambra state knew from the onset that he was going to serve at the altar of God hence he started early on the path which he had set for himself.

“I began my journey to priesthood in 2013 starting with aspirancy and postulancy. I started my one year novitiate in August of 2014 and professed 2015 and started my philosophy same 2015 and later proceeded to my theology in 2020 at SS Peter and Paul Major Seminary Bodija Ibadan. I was, by the special grace of God ordained a priest on October 28, 2023”.

It is obvious that the pastoral team at St Patrick’s Catholic Church Owode, lkorodu Lagos shares in this noble saying that “when l inspire enthusiasm and confidence in those around me, my own self-esteem flourishes”. The church says happy birthday and many happy returns of the day.