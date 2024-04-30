Plateau: Mutfwang launches 22 vehicles to ease commuters mobility for Jos, Abuja route

Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau state Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment and determination to provide efficient and effective logistics solutions to citizens pf the state.

Governor Mutfwang made the revelation Tuesday in Jos the state capital, while unveiling a brand new 20 Toyota Sienna and 2 coaster buses for the commuters’ ease of mobility between Jos and Abuja route, and introduction of a mobile booking app.

The Governor represented by the deputy, Josephine Piyo, stated the commissioning of the buses for the Jos and Abuja route signifies a significant improvement in connectivity between the two important cities.

“These modern buses which are equipped with state-of-the-art tracking systems, ensuring passenger safety, and providing real-time monitoring of their locations would provide reliable and comfortable transportation options for commuters travelling between Jos and Abuja, contributing to increased mobility and economic activities in both cities.

“The introduction of a mobile booking app represents a leap forward in embracing digital technology to enhance customer experience and streamline the booking process.

“This Rebirth Project reflects our government’s recognition of the importance of modernizing and improving transportation infrastructure in Plateau State.

“I implore the people of Plateau State to seize this opportunity and make good use of these buses which are designed to enhance passenger safety and security,” Mutfwang appealed.

Commissioner of Transport, Jatau Gyang Davou revealed they have put action plans to make transportation a revenue-driving sector in Plateau like Lagos and other states of the Federation.

He commended Governor Mutfwang for giving attention to the ministry especially now that transportation has been a challenge to Nigerians.

He also assured that the rail transportation system will commence service once the bottlenecks with the Nigerian Railway Corporation are resolved.

General manager of Plateau Express Service Limited (PESL), confirmed with the introduction of the transportation system, passengers have two options to travel in. “We have the Gida Gida Express Coaster Bus that goes for just N5,000. This 25-seater bus will leave both Abuja and Jos every 12 noon every day.

“The second option is the air-conditioned Toyota Sienna that operates between 6 am and 4 pm for N9000. We have well-trained drivers, our vehicles have security features and speed limiters, improved customer experience, and a mobile App.”

Gwot, acknowledged they have opened up 5 revenue channels which include; Plateau Riders Services Limited, Tin City Metro Services Limited, Plateau Express Logistics Limited, Plateau Express Learning Hub Limited and Plateau Automobile Limited.

He noted that they had started their journey by commissioning Plateau Express Logistics Limited as a revenue-generating subsidiary.