Nigerian Institution of facilities Engineering and Management Public Lecture/ 3rd fellowship Conferment Ceremony held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) ikeja Branch ,Engr Femi John Adedotun; South west Chapter Chairman (NIFEngM)  Engr Oluwafemi Anuoluwadiji ;  Past  Chairman of Nigerian institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter. Engr Olalekan Olabode; National Chairman (NIFEngM) Engr. Oladipupo Mabogaje ,during the  Public Lecture / 3rd (NIFEngM) fellowship Conferment Ceremony held in Lagos on 27/4/2024... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r …Engr Olalekan Badmus ;Bldr Adeoye Thomas  Engr Olutosin Ogunmola ; Engr Babajide Soyode; National Chairman (NIFEngM) Engr. Oladipupo Mabogaje; Mr Paul Erubami and Engr Abiodun Olaniyan.

L-rBldr Adeoye Thomas Engr Olutosin Ogunmola ; Engr Babajide Soyode; National Chairman (NIFEngM) Engr. Oladipupo Mabogaje; Mr Paul Erubami and Engr Abiodun Olaniyan; Engr (Dr) Funmilade Akingbagbohun; Engr Zansi Adebowale.

L-r …Engr Adeoye Ajayi ; Engr Olalekan Olabode and  Deputy National Chairman (NIFEngM), Engr Christopher Egwuatu .

Cross Section of the 3rd (NIFEngM) fellowship Conferment taking their oath of office.

L-r… National Chairman (NIFEngM) Engr. Oladipupo Mabogaje; Engr Adewale Abdul; Engr Charles Akintola; Engr Adhekovwigho Emuejevoke; Engr Agemekien Onome; Executive Director Marine &Operations Nigerian Ports Authority Engr Olalekan Badmus; Engr Dr Joel Ogunyemi ,during the  Public Lecture / 3rd (NIFEngM) fellowship Conferment  on’ implementation of the National infrastructure Maintenance Policy; the Dynamics , Prospects and Challenges,  held in Lagos on 27/4/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

Peter 11003 posts 0 comments
