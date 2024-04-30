Drama as senators bicker over sitting arrangement in renovated chamber

. As lawmakers go into closed door session

.Spokesman denies alleged fighting

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

There was commotion in the newly renovated Senate chamber on Tuesday as Senators fought and exchanged words over sitting arrangement and allocation of seats to members.

Trouble started when the President of the Senate , Godswill Akpabio started reading names of senators who marked their birthdays during the 40 days recess.

Specifically, Senator Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u ‘ (APC Zamfara North) , angrily stood up from the seat allocated to him to complain on it to the Leader, Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele (APC Ekiti Central) ,

His complaints to the Leader which started on hushed tone, aggravated to shouting match between the two and consequently sparked reactions from other senators and eventually degenerated into rowdy session .

During the rowdy session which lasted for about 30minutes, Senator Ya’u angrily pointed his finger at the Leader complaining that the seat allocated to him at far right of the chamber was not befitting, being a ranking senator who held principal position of Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate during the 9th National Assembly.

The altercation between the Leader and Senator Ya’u , festered further when Senator Danjuma Goje ( APC Gombe Central ) , joined them.

Goje also complained to the Leader , that ranking senators were not well positioned in the sitting arrangement .

However, in a trouble shooting move , the President of the Senate , called on the Leader and aggrieved senators surrounding him , to approach the Chair , which they did , and eventually paved way for Akpabio to read his welcome address.

After Akpabio’s welcome address , an emergency executive session was called for by the leader apparently to diffuse the bottled anger among senators over sitting arrangement .

Senate’s spokesman denies alleged fighting

Meanwhile, according to chairman Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Yemi Adaramodu “There was no disagreement, rancor or any verbal tirade in respect of the seating arrangements in the Senate chamber.

“The Senate resumes today in the newly renovated chamber and the seating positions of Senators were done in accordance to the established Legislative protocols.

“It’s pertinent to know that rankings of Senators and leadership positions are considered. All legislators all over the world know and accept this tradition.

“The new arrangements in the chamber today did not depart from this. Every Senator is thus considered based on this Legislative tradition, hence there couldn’t be any confusion over seating arrangements. Senators have been observing this seating protocols, even in the temporary chamber, hence the unfounded story of a phantom fight over seating arrangements is an unscrupulous attempt to drag the image of the Senate into an unnecessary and needless controversy.

“The general public should disregard this odious song of sorrow from these incorrigible wholesalers and retailers of falsehood.”

