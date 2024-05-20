Fire kills one student, razes property in Anambra seminary school

PAMELA EBOH Awka

One person have reportedly died, and several properties damaged following a fire outbreak at the Bishop Crowther Memorial Seminary School, Awka, Anambra State.

It was gathered that the fire incident which happened around 11:30pm, over the weekend damaged the school’s hostel, mattresses and other students’ belongings.

The cause of the fire is yet-to-be ascertained, a student who died in the incident, was said to have been taken to a mortuary.

Confirming the incident in a statement from the Media Unit of Anambra State Fire Service, the state Fire Service Chief, Chukwudi Chiketa, said firefighters and a fire truck were deployed immediately to the scene of the incident and the fire was contained.

According to the statement, the fire chief had visited the school on Sunday for inspection, where the principal narrated how the fire affected a part of the school’s hostel.

The statement titled, ‘Update on the incident that occurred in Bishop Crowther Seminary, Awka’ partly read, “The Anambra State Fire Service Chief arrived at Bishop Crowther Memorial Seminary School, Awka at 10:55 a.m. on Sunday, for a firsthand inspection and assessment of the level of damages caused by the fire outbreak that occurred on Saturday night in the school.

“Recall that Anambra State Fire Service received a distress call at 11:30 pm, on Saturday, May 18, 2024, which reported a fire outbreak in one of the school’s hostels. Our firefighters and one of the fire trucks were deployed immediately to the scene of the incident, and the fire was contained.

“The cause of this fire is still unknown, but it’s confirmed that one of the students died at the scene and has been taken to a mortuary.

“The school Principal, Ven. Dr Emendu, who received the fire chief, narrated how the fire affected a part of the school’s hostel, damaged everything, including mattresses and other students’ belongings therein, and left one dead. According to the principal, there was no other casualty, and no injury was recorded.”

While hailing the state fire service, Emendu noted that they arrived promptly and prevented the fire from further escalation to other parts of the building.

The Fire Chief also sympathised with the school management and the entire students of Bishop Crowther Memorial Seminary School, urging them to take heart as God will console them in his own way.

He further commiserated with the family of the deceased, who at the time of the visit were still on their way to the school, stating that it’s always painful and heartbreaking to lose a child, not to talk of in such a situation of fire outbreak. He prayed to God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Advising the public, the Fire Chief reiterated that fire kills, but it can be controlled.

He called on people to always be safety conscious, and apply caution in all they do.