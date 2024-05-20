AE- FUNAI turns out over 3474 graduates to labour market; confers honorary doctorate degrees on Elechi, ex- Ebonyi governor, others .

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

At least 3474 first degree graduates, 24 postgraduate diploma and 62 Ph.D graduates will be turned out to the labour market by Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo in Ebonyi state during her forthcoming convocation ceremony.

The vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Sunday Elom made this known during the pre convocation press conference to herald the 7th and 8th combined convocation ceremony held at the University Hall.

Elom said that 1, 357 of them belong to the 2020/2021 set while 2, 117 is of the 2021/2022 academic year, adding that out of those 3, 474 graduating students, 52 graduated with First Class, 911 have Second Class (Upper Division), 2, 088 with Second Class (Lower Division), 407 with Third Class and 1 with pass.

He announced that in the last 3 years of his administration, the university under his watch has made verifiable progress in many fronts by ensuring that all their academic programmes were approved and accredited by the National Universities Commission and relevant professional bodies.

The vice Chancellor pointed out that their students graduate on schedule, and are also mobilized to the NYSC programme each year, and in every batch and stream.

He said that AE- FUNAI has also gained the reputation as a rapidly emerging citadel of learning, globally recognized for the seriousness of its academic activities and that the staff and students are ranked highly by international rating organizations in world universities rankings, research output and debate competitions.

He enumerated activities lined up for the convocation to include

Research Faire and Arts’ Exhibition, convocation lecture to be delivered by Prof. Bart Nnaji, Chairman/CEO, Geometric Power Group and Former Minister of Power, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Others are conferment of Honourary Doctorate Degrees to two eminent Nigerians, for their laudable contributions to the development of the country; Chief Martin Elechi, former governor of Ebonyi State (Doctor of Economics) and Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Founder/CEO, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company ( Doctor of Engineering and Technology .

“I am delighted to welcome you all to this pre-convocation press conference, marking the beginning of our 7th and 8th combined convocation ceremony. It is a moment of great pride and joy for us as an institution, as we prepare

“Award of Postgraduate Degrees: We are turning out 96 postgraduates (9 Ph.Ds, 62 Masters and 24 Postgraduate Diplomas). It is the first time the university is presenting Ph.D. and Masters’ Degree students for convocation .

