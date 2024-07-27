Umahi mourns Chief Engr Iwuanyanwu

AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The minister of works Engr David Umahi has expressed sadness over the death of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, describing the late icon as a nation builder.

Umahi, in a statement he personally signed, said the late elder statesman and the founder of Champion newspapers would be remembered for issues that promote unity and oneness in the country.

The statement reads: “I received, with a deep sense of loss, the sad news of the death of the President – General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu CFR, OFR, MFR, GCSI, FNSE, FNIST, FNICE, KSC, (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo) who was called to eternal glory on 25th July, 2024 at the age of 82 years.

“Late Chief Iwuanyanwu was an experienced and well-respected national figure with unwavering political, professional, and business track records. He will be remembered for his commitment to nation- building; he canvassed unequivocally for equity, equality, value re-orientation, and unconstrained national development. He made perceptive contributions to issues that promote national dialogue during his time as President – General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Indeed, we have lost a rare gem. May his soul rest in peace, amen.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the family, the government of Imo state, the Igbo communities worldwide, and indeed Nigeria for the loss of this great statesman”.

