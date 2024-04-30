Again, Wike begs Nigerians to pray for Tinubu to deliver on mandate

…As Rivers NDDC Rep thanks Tinubu

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has again appealed to Nigerians especially Christians to pray for President Bola Tinubu to enable him deliver his campaign promises to the people.

Wike made the appeal at a thanksgiving service organised by Chief Tony Okocha in commemoration of his appointment as the Representative of Rivers State on the NDDC Board and Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, as well as the birthday of his wife, Lady Ogechi Okocha.

The FCT Minister had while receiving a delegation from the Methodist Diocese of Abuja led by Archbishop Michael Akinwale, in his office last two months called on leaders of religious groups to pray for the President for him to turnaround the harsh realities bedevilling the country.

He said that it takes prayers by the church and other religious groups for the nation to remain together and move forward, as the government cannot do it alone.

Speaking at the thanksgiving service in Port Harcourt, Wike said: “We want the Church to pray for Nigeria and pray for Mr. President so that all promises made will be kept.”

Wike, congratulated Chief Okocha, and commended him on his doggedness, steadfastness, and commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

In his testimony, the Rivers State representative on the NDDC Board and CTC Chairman of the APC in the State, Chief Tony Okocha, said the the event was put together to appreciate God for pushing him through politically despite obstacles put in his way.

Okocha thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding him worthy to function in dual capacity, at a time when it is very difficult to locate a man to be trusted with power. He pledged total loyalty and commitment in the discharge of his responsibilities.

He also thanked the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, whom according to him, God used to attract all his testimonies.

“For me and my family, we have come to thank God specially for his numerous surprises and show of unerring love.

“Firstly, was my appointment as a Member Representing Rivers State on the board of NDDC. While we were celebrating that, then came another giant responsibility, an undertaking that is so selective to be appointed as Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). To crown the celebration, coincidentally, today goes on to be the birthday of my beautiful and unassuming wife, Lady Ogechi Okocha.

“It is true that all blessings come from God, including my dual appointments, but I will not forget that it passes through men, and the Minister of FCT, my own brother, the commander of both the Amphibians and Artillery in Rivers politics is the person God used to make all these happen.”