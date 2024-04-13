Plateau: Mutfwang distributes 2.9m treated mosquito nets to citizens

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has restated his administration’s commitment towards fighting malaria disease across the state.

Governor Mutfwang made this known Friday in Jos, while flaging-off the distribution of 2.9 million treated mosquito nets to the state households.

Represented by his deputy, Mrs Josephine Piyo, the governor reiterated his commitment toward ensuring access to quality and affordable health care services in the state.

He added such move, among other initiatives informed his decision to invest huge sums of money in the health sector for better results.

“In alignment with national efforts, the Plateau State Government, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), and other partners, including the US President’s Malaria Initiative, has intensified its drive to increase access to durable and cost-effective treated mosquito nets as it is pivotal in preventing mosquito-borne malaria.

“Today, we launch the distribution of over 2.9 million nets across 1,080 distribution points spanning our state’s 325 wards, the health and lives of our citizens remain a priority of the present administration.

“Our collective investment in this campaign underscores our commitment to reducing Plateau State’s malaria burden from 19% to single digits and ultimately total elimination”.

The governor implored citizens to take advantage of the opportunity to protect themselves from malaria by embracing the campaign and use the nets consistently.

Earlier, The National Coordinator, National Malaria Eradication Programme (NMEP), Dr Godwin Ntadom, commended the government’s unwavering political will and support to the health sector specifically to malaria programmes.

Ntadom revealed that the NMEP in collaboration with the Against Malaria Foundation (AMF) and other partners has procured over 2.9 million nets valued at 9 million Dollars to bolster malaria elimination in Plateau State with an investment exceeding N900 million.

Wife of the governor, Barr. Mrs. Helen Mutfwang, who was decorated as the Net Ambassador by the Deputy Governor of Plateau State, in a speech, stated that one of the critical elements needed to win the fight against malaria is the change in behavioral and social norms with regard to sleeping inside insecticide-treated mosquito nets.

She said that as the Net Ambassador, she pledges to be a role model for the correct and consistent use of ITNs and to continue to build support for the campaign at the state and LGA levels.

The First Lady thereafter, decorated wives of the 17 LGA Transition Committee Chairmen, as Net Advocates to ensure universal coverage of the populace in the state.

