Engr Akintunde Atanda , inducted as Fellow Nigeria Society of Engineers in Abuja Photo Gallery L-r... Former Chairman (NSE) ikeja Branch Engr Charles Akintayo Akintola; Fellow Nigeria Society of Engineers (FNSE) Engr Akintunde Atanda , with his award Vice President (NSE) Engr Dr. Felicia Agubata; General Secretary NSE ikeja branch Engr. Adegboyega Adeleye, during the induction of Engr Akintunde Atanda, as Fellow Nigeria Society of Engineers in Abuja recently.

Fellow Nigeria Society of Engineers (FNSE) Engr Akintunde Atanda, with his award during his induction .
