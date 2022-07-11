Traffic offenders to undergo psychiatric test to ascertain mental health – FCT Minister

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello, has said that offenders of traffic rules are taken to the hospital for psychiatric test to ascertain their mental health while their vehicles are impounded.

The minister who disclosed this when he received the management of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) led by its Managing Director, Mr Buki Ponle, on a courtesy visit, said ” offenders will pay N10,000 for the mental check-up and if the results show that they have psychiatric problem, then we will keep them at the hospital”

“However, if it is not a psychiatric case, we will take them to the Vehicle Inspection Officer’s office where we have a conference room and then they will make them to pay fine. ” After paying the fine, the vehicle will be parked there and they will come for lessons on good manners of driving for two weeks,” he said.

Bello reiterated that his administration has strengthened enforcement in the bid to tackle reckless driving in the nation’s capital, adding that the administration’s officials had arrested many offenders.

” Most of the taxis that are in green and white colours in the city are registered, so we have a data base and some of them are uniquely under a specific company.

” Some companies have fleets of 300 to 400 vehicles while some have 150 to 200; so we are able to catch up with them.

” What we do now in some areas that are notorious and very difficult to have enforcement officers all the times is to create some barriers,” the minister said.

The minister, however complained that the media has not lived up to their responsibility of naming and shaming of offenders as expected.

Earlier, Ponle had commended the minister for his efforts in ensuring sanity in the nation’s capital, adding that enforcement was very important.

” I am happy you raised this issue of increased surveillance, especially when it comes to enforcement because enforcement is important.

” If there is a law and if there is no enforcement, it is just as if there is no law. But when there is enforcement and punishment, you will remember that if you break the law, punishment is awaiting you.

” So people will think twice before they break the law. I am happy about that,” he said.