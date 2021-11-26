Royal father advocates death penalty as panacea for corruption in Nigeria

PATIENCE OGBO

As the government continues to seek solutions to tackle crimes in the country, speakers at this year’s Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria, CRAN, Annual Award ceremony which held in Lagos on Thursday lamented the high level of insecurity in the country and the increasing level of illicit drug abuse which has been identified as increasing banditry, kidnapping, and criminality in the country.

The 2021 annual CRAN award/ Lecture and 30th anniversary had the theme ” Proliferation of drugs, bane of insecurity”.

The National President of CRAN, Sunday Odita calls for a complete synergy among all security agencies, noting that CRAN was well disposed working with all security agencies to curb insecurity in the the country.

In his address the Oluwo of Iwo kingdom, HRM Abdul Ràsheed Akanbi called for death penalty for corrupt persons and life sentence for their accomplices.

The respected royal father called on government at all levels to fashion out a program that would create job for the restive youths who have resorted to drug taking.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Hakeem Odumosu at the occasion assured Lagosians of their safety during the festive period adding that policemen in the state are well prepared to tacklev criminals in any guise.

In their respective presentations, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA and the Directorate of State Security, DSS, lamented the sharp increase in drug usage among the youths in the country.

Kalus Alumona, who spoke on behave of NDLEA disclosed that the Chairman of the Agency , Gen. Buba Marwa, is determine to bring an end to drug importation and put a stop to the use of illicit drugs in the country.

Amakiri (Rtd) official of DSS, observed that drug use by youths was a major problem which has further fuelled the crime rate in the country.

Meanwhile, the Kogi state government has said that to effectively tackle the security challenges in the country, government at all levels should invest in education.

Speaking at CRAN occasion, through his spokesman, Com. Jerry Omodara, governor Yahaya Bello, disclosed that Kogi State invests thirty per cent of her budget on education, calling on other states to emulate Kogi state, as to eradicate illiteracy which is yet another cause of the huge challenges facing the nation.

For a better society