Abuja Streetlights: Contractors Berated for Breaching Contract Terms as AMMC Coordinator threatens to Blacklist Defaulting Contractors

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Chief Felix Obuah, has severely criticized streetlights contractors for failing to meet their contractual obligations, threatening to blacklist defaulting companies and withhold future contracts.

Obuah’s remarks came during a press briefing on Tuesday, where he expressed disappointment and concern over the non-functional streetlights in Abuja’s districts, despite contracts awarded for maintenance and security.

According to him, he has taken a tour of most of the districts and have observed an alarming situation where the lights are not functioning and some of the infrastructures have been vandalised.

He stated, “I’m not impressed with the way you’ve handled the contracts. I’ve personally inspected the areas, and the city is in darkness. Your request for payment has been processed, but the work is not being done as agreed. Why should we continue to patronize and pay you when the job isn’t being done?”

Obuah emphasized that the contractors are responsible for providing security and replacing dead bulbs, but they have failed to fulfill these obligations. He warned that the AMMC will not hesitate to terminate contracts and seek competent contractors who can deliver the required services.

” I’m aware that this contract is for maintenance and security of street lights. But I have personally moved round your areas of operation and I can say that the city is dark, that is to say that the request for your payment has been processed and done, yet your work is not being done perfectly as agreed. Why must we continue to patronize and pay you when the job is not being done? This is unacceptable”

“Why must we complain about security and vandalisation? It is your duty to provide the security to guide the facilities. If the bulbs are dead it is your duty to replace them.”

” From what we are seeing now, I don’t think any of you is living up to that agreement you have entered with AMMC. That is why I have called you to let us know what are the problems. If there are areas we feel we can come in, we will. But if we continue like this, I can tell you we don’t care. We will black list the contractor and if you have even applied, we will make sure that you don’t get it. Then we will get a contractor who can do the job because we can see that this I-don’t-care attitude some contractors have taken is not safe.

” I’m not interested in pulling anybody, I’m more interested in the job to be done. I want to assure that those of you who are ready to partner with us , we will make sure that we don’t stop supporting and work as a team”, he added.

The Coordinator assured that the AMMC is willing to support and partner with contractors who are committed to doing the job, but will not tolerate any further breach of contract terms. He stressed, “I’m more interested in the job being done than in pulling anybody down.”

The warning comes as a wake-up call to contractors to take their responsibilities seriously and ensure the functionality of Abuja’s streetlights, which is crucial for the safety and security of the city’s residents.