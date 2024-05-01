Sixteen passengers burnt beyond recognition in fatal road accident along Enugu- Nsukka Road. 

The commissioner of police in Enugu state CP Kanayo Uzuegbu has expressed sadness after he visited a fatal accident scene in the state.

The accident had claimed the lives of sixteen passengers who were burnt beyond recognition.

The CP enjoins persons with useful information that would lead to the tracing of the victims’ family members to come forward stating that the lone fatal motor accident occurred on April 30, 2024, around 5:20 p.m., at Ekwegbe, along Enugu/Opi/Nsukka Road, claiming the lives of yet-to-be identified fourteen males (14) and two (2) females who burned beyond recognition.

A press release by the command public relations officer DSP Daniel Ndukwe read ” The accident involves an 18-seater white-coloured Toyota Hummer bus with a Bauchi State commercial registration number DAS 215 XA and the inscription “Masha Allah”, said to have been driven at high speed, lost control, and plunged into the fence of Maduka University along the road.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the vehicle unfortunately burst into flames burning beyond recognition, the sixteen (16) deceased individuals, who were taken to the hospital and confirmed dead. However, two (2) other passengers were rescued alive and taken to the hospital for medical attention by police officers, soldiers and public-spirited citizens, who immediately responded to the incident.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the vehicle, loaded with edible vegetables, other food items, and the luggage of the passengers, was heading towards Nsukka from the Enugu axis of the road. However, the actual point of take-off and final destination of the vehicle have not been ascertained. Nonetheless, the items have been recovered by the Igbo-Etiti Police Division.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, *CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, in company of officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, visited the scene to assess the situation. He describes the accident and the carnage therein as sad, commiserating with the yet-to-be-traced family members, friends, and associates of the deceased.

The CP further calls on individuals that can help in identifying the victims or with information to trace the family members of the deceased to come forward with such information”