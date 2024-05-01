Wike Praises JICA’s Commitment to Nigeria’s Development

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike, has commended the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for its unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s

Wike, who spoke when he played host to the JICA delegation in his office, expressed his appreciation for JICA’s various projects in the country, particularly in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Minister acknowledged JICA’s reputation for fulfilling its promises, unlike some international organizations that make empty promises. He expressed his confidence in JICA’s capacity to continue delivering impactful projects, citing their efforts in education, agriculture, and water supply.

“So we know that jica is not one of those international organizations that come to make promises without fulfilling them, I have no doubt of your capacity I know you will continue to do more for us, so this administration is willing to cooperate with you more, we would like to achieve more for our people so on behalf of the FCT we sincerely welcome you and we believe that our relationship will continue to grow”

The Minister specifically commended JICA’s initiatives in improving access to quality education, nutrition, and healthcare. He praised the organization’s training programs for teachers and mothers, aimed at enhancing the well-being of children.

“I’m aware of Jica activities in Nigeria as the former minister of state education, I know the activities in education,their efforts to improving access on quality of education, and let me commend you for sustaining it up till now and by carrying it to FCT” the minister said.

Wike reiterated the FCT administration’s willingness to cooperate with JICA to achieve more for the people. He emphasized the importance of sustaining their relationship and completing ongoing projects within the scheduled timeframe.

The Minister also expressed interest in expanding JICA’s teacher training programs to cover science and mathematics, not just in the FCT but also in other parts of the country.

Overall, Wike’s remarks underscored the appreciation and value placed on JICA’s contributions to Nigeria’s development, and the desire for continued collaboration to drive progress and improvement in the lives of Nigerians.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr. Yuzurio Susumu, Chief Representative of JICA in Nigeria, reiterated the agency’s commitment to capacity building for FCT staff and promising young individuals.

He emphasized JICA’s longstanding collaboration with the government in sustainable economic development and its integral role in the development of the Abuja urban master plan.

