Who gives credit to Nigerian journalists over sensitisation on vaccines hesitancy

World Health Organization(WHO) yesterday lauded the efforts of Nigerian Journalists in being at the fore front of the sensitisation of the masses to take COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

The WHO Nigeria communication officer, Charity Warigon who made the commendation in her goodwill message at a 2-Dayy Annual Conference organized by the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ) in Abuja said, journalists covering health beats have proved their capability through their reportage of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

She said the media men have played vital roles in educating the people on how to tame pandemic in the country over the years, urging them to maintain the fit.

The communication officer said the media have made a difference in helping people to make informed decisions and positive choices to promote their health.

Warigon said the theme of the conference, “Improving confidence in COVID-19 Vaccine in Nigeria beyond 2021: The Role the Media” is timely and apt, as it not only speaks to the present but also to the future of making Nigerians healthier

According to her , “Journalists can only improve on what we have achieved so far and even do better, as there is so much to attain in driving confidence in the vaccination effort by building trust and continuously being a trusted and reliable source.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, unlike any pandemic in history, has affected everyone and every country in a manner unexpected, although there had been calls and available support to nations to build their health systems and security in preparation for future outbreaks.

“In the earlier phases of the pandemic, there was the absence of sufficient knowledge to inform the development of vaccines as the sciences were limited, which were exploited by mischief makers, through what we call, infodemics.

“If we are to build and/or maintain trust, this noble group and profession are one out of a few that have historically been proven to be trusted to provide information that shapes the behaviour and lives of generations of peoples of the world over”.

Speaking, the Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Chapter, Emmanuel Ogbeche expressed worry that the key government agencies and other partners who were supposed to support the conference were not actively involved in the conference.

Ogbeche further attributed vaccines resistance in Nigeria to religious, ethnic and political factors.

He charged journalists to work the talk by doing what they preach and advocate.

“We must be seen to believe what we preach as this will encourage people to get vaccinated”, he said.

Also in his remarks, ANHEJ Board Chairman, Godwin Odemijie, urged journalists to focus more on issues of mental health, stressing that the area were not fully touched by health Journalists.

He said alot of people suffer mental health in the country, while callingb on journalists to do more investigative and Human angle stories to stem the tides.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the President of ANHEJ, Hassan Zaggi, called on the federal government to always make available the necessary information that journalists need for their reportage.

He further said that health journalists in Abuja were ready to work out strategies on how to convince Nigerians for the adequate uptake of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The association President commended the relevant partners in health sector that honoured the invitation of the association for their contributions and support, urging others to emulate the step.

