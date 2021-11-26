Miss Nigeria: 300- level UI student, others seek end to female Genital Mutilation

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A 300-level student in the Department of Geography, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Ibadan, Nkiruka Sandra Eze, who is 2021 Miss Nigeria, has lent her voice against Female Genital Mutilation ( FGM) , a practice which she said has contributed to the death of many girl children in Nigeria.

The young Eze , who is also the Ambassador of HACEY Health Initiative, a group fighting against FGM in Nigeria, vowed to ensure that every energy is put into the advocacy to end female genital mutilation and violence against women.

The 2021 Miss Nigeria, Eze was among scores of dignitaries who converged on the city of Ibadan yesterday during a StopCut conference held at the Ibadan Business School, Bodija, Ibadan, as part of activities by HACEY Health Initiative to end Female Genital Mutilation by the year 2030 in Nigeria.

She warned those involved in the practice to desist because of the numerous negative consequences, adding that she would keep on working hard to ensure that the deadly practice became a thing of the past.

The HACEY Health Initiative Ambassador stated that she is not only committed to ongoing advocacy to end FGM, but to be a voice to every girl child, every FGM survivor and also those who have died to this practice.

“We let them know that they didn’t die for nothing. We are going to keep on working hard; we are going to keep on doing what it takes to put an end to this practice. We are not going to think that there wouldn’t be an end to this practice, no matter how long it takes, we will never get tired” , she said.

According to her, she is allergic to any form of pain and doesn’t like seeing some ladies go through something they don’t deserve.

“Am actually very happy to be part of this movement. And am ready to fight this cause no matter how long it will take”, she stated.

The conference which attracted people from all walks of life coincided with the 2021 international day for the elimination of violence against women and girls.

Speaking on the conference theme: “Advancing Policy and Actions for FGM-Free Nigeria”, the Executive Director, HACEY Health Initiative, Mrs. Rhoda Robinson, noted that lots of dangers are inherent in female genital mutilation, adding that medical hazards and peril can happen during circumcision which could lead to many issues, including contraction of virus, inability to get pregnant, operation of pregnancy, stillbirth, and death of a pregnant woman.

She disclosed that it has been resolved globally that 2030 there must be no girl in the world that will be circumcised.

She said “Female genital mutilation is a harmful traditional practice that causes untold harm to a woman’s health both mentally psychologically and sexually.

“This is a traditional practice that we need to put an end to. it is entrenched in cultures of a lot of communities which makes it very difficult to end. And today is key to stakeholders who have been working well between the three states, Ekiti, Osun and Oyo in implementing our project to come together and discuss the future of ending FGM and our goal is to end FGM by 2030.

“But today, we are looking at how far we have gone and what more we need to do to end female genital mutilation. As part of or activities, we are also launching research that is done by the organization through the StopCut project to end the female genital mutilation through the Oyo, Ekiti and Osun States.”

Also in his remark, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Tunde Ladipo stated that Oyo State, compared to other Southwest states, has the largest population, which makes it difficult to drive home the call for the end to female genital mutilation.

He said “From the report that is coming in, quite a lot has been done. We have been a bit more ahead of other states. But, we have to understand that Oyo State, compared to other southwest states has the largest population except Lagos State.

“With that, you will understand that a lot more are going on behind the scenes that we need to put more efforts towards more to getting the better out of it.

“And I will implore the communities most especially our mothers most of these issues are being championed by women in the first place and our mothers will come to understand that these are things we will want behind us.”

The highpoint of the conference which has physical and virtual access featured panelist discussions on Adopting Laws and policies to end FGM by 2030 and Unleashing the power of stories in promoting community action to end Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

HACEY in 2020 initiated the StopCut project in 3 of the states with the highest prevalence of FGM in Nigeria – Ekiti, Osun, and Oyo state, with the aim to protect women and girls from FGM by creating awareness on existing protective laws and policies, and promoting their effective implementation.

