Police Service Commission approves posting of 10 CPs.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

 

The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment and posting of Commissioners of Police for 10 State Commands of the federation.

 

This was contained in a release issued by the Head of Press and Public Relations in the Commission Ikechukwu Ani who said that it is coming on the heels of the promotion of 14 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the Substantive rank of Commissioners.

 

The newly appointed State Commissioners of Police are; Peter Ukachi Opara former Deputy Commissioner, Administration   in Imo State who has been posted to Osun State; Olughemiga Emmanuel Adesina posted to Benue State; Akinwale  Kunle Adeniran, mni, Ekiti state Command  and Mohammed Umar Abba,  Adamawa state Command.

 

CP Beneth Igwe mni has returned to the Federal Capital Territory Command as the Commissioner incharge of the Command. He was once DCP, OPs in the FCT Command; Abaniwonda Surajudeen Olufemi,  CP Force Secretary’s office  has been posted to Delta State Command; Ademola Waheed Ayilara, former DCP State CID Lagos  Command heads the Akwa Ibom State Command; David Iloyanomon,  former DCP Administration  Anambra State Command has been posted to head Taraba State Command; Abayomi  Oladipo Peter takes over Ondo State Command and Hassan Abdu Yabnet is now CP. Plateau State Command.

 

PSC Chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase,  CFR, retired Inspector General of Police told the new Command CPs that they should rebuild public trust through robust partnership with the public. He warned that the Commission will not accept any excuse for failure  to give effective  and efficient leadership.

 

He assured that the Commission will continue to encourage them but warned that the security of lives and properties in their areas of jurisdiction should not be taken for granted.

 

