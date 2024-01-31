Umahi allays fear over state of bridges in Lagos

.Orders relocation of food vendors under Carter Bridge

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi has allayed the fear of road users in Lagos over the integrity of the Third Mainland bridge, Eko and Carter bridges, saying “there is no need to worry.”

Umahi assured on the work to be done, saying “Some of the elements which are defective are going to be fixed. But there’s nothing to worry about. We are going to reinstate those defective slabs with the new design.”

While addressing newsmen on Wednesday after the joint assessment tour of the three bridges in company of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, the Minister explained that “over the years, after the construction of the bridge, there was no serious maintenance,”

He therefore assured that the failure of the bridge would be addressed, adding that the problems about the bridges wil be resolved.

On the state of the Lagos shoreline, Umahi stressed that the shore protection on the marina needs urgent attention, noting that the Lagos railway project, the blue line might be threatened if nothing is done to address the matter.

At the end of the exercise in Lagos, the Ministers who agreed there was need for rehabilitation work to be carried out, noted that the impact created by the current of water under the bridges and on the shoreline need intervention.

On the ongoing rehabilitation of the third mainland bridges, the Minister revealed that some comprehensive works would be done especially in area of provision of street lights on and under the bridge and installation of CCTV.

While praising the work being done by the Contractor, he assured that the bridge would be opened to road users soon.

On his part, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun commended the Minister of Works and his team of officials for their efforts at rehabilitating the roads and bridges as he described them as very important for economic development.

While answering questions from reporters, the Minister disclosed that the Federal Government was looking to raise revenue to finance infrastructure, pointing out that “what we are targeting and working towards is a 77% increase in internally generated revenue for the Federal Government.

“So that is where the funding particularly is going to come from”, he submitted.

Meanwhile, during the inspection tour, the Works Minister upon citing those cooking under the Carter bridge, ordered that security be mobilised to stop the menace, adding that they be relocated immediately to avoid any serious damage to the health of the bridge.

In continuation of the inspection of Federal road projects in Lagos, the two Ministers also visited the Lagos – Calabar coastal highway and met with the contractor to review progress work on the project.

In a statement signed by Olusola Abiola Director, Information, the project when completed, is expected to go through the shoreline linking Lagos with Calabar .

In the inspection were senior government officials from the Ministry, officials of Julius Berger and others.