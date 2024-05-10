Portray Aiyedatiwa’s govt in good light, Ondo Commissioner begs journalists

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Otunba Wale Akinlosotu, has urged journalists in the state to offer maximum support for the Aiyedatiwa administration in its developmental drive.

The Commissioner spoke at the NUJ Press Centre while meeting with members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ondo State.

According to him, it is important to meet with the pen pushers, stressing that any government that seeks to achieve great success and public acceptability, must employ positively the services of practising journalists within its domain.

Akinlosotu acknowledged the roles of the media in shaping the affairs of any society and as such expects Journalists to tell the world the achievements of the present government and also project the good sides of Ondo State.

The Commissioner said he would always make time available to rub minds with media practitioners in the state.

Responding, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ondo State Council, Comrade Leke Adegbite, appreciated the commissioner for deeming it fit to visit them having described him as a man of integrity and disarming humility.

Comrade Adegbite assured the commissioner of their readiness to partner with the state government to achieve good results.

