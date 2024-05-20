Sanwo-Olu, Obasa’s relationship harmonious -Gov’s aide

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Government has denied any rift between the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Dr Tajudeen Afolabi, gave the remark during the ongoing ministerial press briefing to mark the second term in office of Governor Sanwo-Olu, administration at Alausa, Ikeja.

Afolabi said: “Since inception of this administration, there has been a good and cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arms.”

He stressed: “Mr. Governor will say if you receive a call or letter from the House, please go and respond. We are all working for the state. I remember when budget was passed; look at the jolly jolly between the two arms.”

He, therefore, stated that such harmony should be protected in order to prevent unnecessary intrusion that could lead to disruption.

“That harmonious relationship must continue. They are wearing white clothes, don’t allow palm seller to pour oil on their clothes.

“As you pointed out and to put the record straight, the Speaker represents Agege, I am also from Agege; so, we are always together because he is our leader and I am also close to other leaders from Agege.

“What is paramount to us is the affairs of the State. The two have been working cordially on dividends of democracy for Lagosians”, Afolabi added.

