Lagos govt says Eko Atlantic now at 70% completion stage…….As State set to construct 13 additional jetties  

In order to improve the water transportation system on waterways, the Lagos State Government has awarded the construction of 13 new jetties and terminals across the State.

The Eko Atlantic project, which is aimed to provide a permanent solution to the Lagos Bar Beach shoreline erosion in Victoria Island, is also at 70 per cent completion for reclamation with relevant infrastructure already installed.

The State Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Yacoob Ekundayo Alebiosu, made this known on Friday at the 2024 Ministerial Press briefing to mark the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s one year in office in his second term.

In his address Alebiosu said the new jetties would create more avenues for water transportation in the state.

He said: “To complement the existing jetties and create more avenues for water transportation, construction of 13 new Jetties are currently on- going, while some are at advanced stages of completion. This is in addition to the seven jetties and terminals commissioned and handed over to LASWA for management last year.

“At completion, these jetties are expected to promote safe and easy water transportation, reduce travel time and travel distance of communities, reduce pressure on roads as well as enhance commerce and tourism. It will also improve cooperation and interactions among the riverine communities, open up reclamation opportunities for the creation of waterfront schemes and improve connectivity in the coastal areas.”

On reclamation and development of 150 hectares at Majidun-Awori, Ikorodu, the Commissioner said this was a private estate jointly owned by Fresh Water (FW) Dredging Limited, Amosu Awori Family of Majidun and others operating under the Garland Trade and Investment Limited to reclaim 150 hectares of Waterfront Land at Majidun Awori for commercial and real estate development.

He noted that it was at above 15 per cent completion.

Alebiosu at the briefing also spoke on Eko Atlantic “A Land Concession Agreement was executed between the Lagos State Government and South Energyx Nig. Ltd in Year 2006 to provide a permanent solution to the Lagos Bar Beach Shoreline erosion in Victoria Island under Public – Private Partnership arrangement.

“The development of the Eko Atlantic City Project was incorporated into this agreement which is the reclamation and provision of Infrastructure on approximately 843.999 Hectares of land and the construction of 8.5km defense wall which is known as the Great Wall of Lagos at approximately 8.5 meters above Sea level. Lagos State Government is entitled to five percent of the sale on each plot of land on the scheme which is a source of revenue for the State Government.

“The project is at 70 per cent completion for reclamation with relevant Infrastructure already installed and approximately 6.75km of the defense wall constructed.

“This project has been able to prevent ocean surge and protect Victoria Island from erosion, provide job opportunities for people in and out of the created additional real estate (Land & Housing), enhance value of surrounding properties, Increase State IGR and increase tourism activities in the State.”

In his address, Chairman, House Committee on Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Gbolahan Yishawu, noted that Waterfront and infrastructure was a very critical Ministry and the Governor of Lagos State is saddled with the responsibility of management of land in the state.

He said: “The Governor of Lagos State is saddled with the responsibility of management of land in Lagos State as stated in the Land Use Act. The Land Use Act is a constitutional Act, no act or law can take away such powers from Governors of States. Whenever you see someone challenging a Governor of a State regarding land, then they must check themselves or retrace themselves because Governors are in charge of land and they operate through State Ministries”.

