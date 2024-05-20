FG partners Financial outfits to lift 50million Nigerians out of Poverty

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

In an effort to lift 50 million Nigerians out of poverty between now and 2027, the Federal Government is partnering with some financial outfits as veritable platforms for releasing of grants and loans to Nigerians interested in Digital Economy and Creative Enterprise .

This revelation was disclosed at a media briefing on Monday by one of the agencies involved, Idea Lab , which specializes in financial inclusion, being a veritable platform used by the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) , Bank of Industries ( BOI) etc , for grants and loan disbursement .

Speaking at the interactive session with journalists , the National Coordinator of Idea Lab Agency , Emmanuel Aondoakaa, said Idea Lab was chosen by the Federal Government of Nigeria along with some others , for massive poverty eradication among Nigerians between now and 2027.

The IdeaLab Agency according to him, is empowered through the Bank of Industry by the Federal Government of Nigeria to train , prepare and recruit agents and beneficiaries for local and international jobs , export talents and commodities by also providing access to grants , loans , employment, scholarship etc .

” Its programmes are fully grounded by the Federal Government of Nigeria and World Bank Group with the right technologies to satisfy the desires of Nigerians , especially Entrepreneurs in the area of access to Finance in the form of Grants , Loans , Employment , Scholarship, access to markets and Technology Transfer Initiatives “.

He added that some of the innovative technologies used in operating their financial inclusion and intervention programmes for interested Nigerians are Rex Agent application , Scholarship and Aid Website , Job Gurus Website etc .

He explained further that through the technologies , all the stakeholders in Nigeria and from all over the world , are being aggregated to bring value to Nigerians in fulfilment of the Federal Government mantra of Renewed Hope Initiative of President Bola Tinubu , to lift 50million Nigerians out of poverty by 2027.

” To appreciate the effort of the Federal Government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu to lift 50 million Nigerians out of poverty, we are passionately appealing for all concerned stakeholders especially BMO forum of MSMEs of Nigeria , Cooperative Societies and the media to join us in this movement .

” Subscribe to these technologies and let us use the block chain embedded in them to create millionaires everywhere through a connected economy “.

Representatives from the Central Bank of Nigeria , Bank of Industry, Federal Ministries of Agriculture, Science and Technology etc , gave goodwill messages .