Cleric to Muslims: Be watchful over criminal tendencies

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Muslims have been admonished to always be watchful and security-conscious now that worship centres for both Muslims and Christians are the targets of the night marauders.

Of recent, he said they have cultivated the habit of vandalizing mosques and churches with impunity.

According to the Chief Imam of Erusu Akoko, Sheik Rasaki Aliu in his Jummah service sermon said the call became imperative as many are now pretending to be worshippers but pursuing hidden agenda.

The cleric condemned this act in places of worship where words of God are been disseminated to the congregation.

Aliu however appealed to government to do more in area of job creation for the teeming unemployed youths.

Besides, he said policies to cushion the effects of economic hardship must be embarked upon to make life meaningful to the downtrodden who are now facing hard time.

