attack on Dr. Chris Igwe, MD of Mainland Oil & Gas Co. Ltd in VGC Lagos , the publication of False narrative of the incident by some Media Outlets

The attention of the management of Mainland Oil & Gas Co. Ltd has been drawn to false reports making news on the internet and various media platforms peddled by one Joylin Mateno Ohoro and her cohorts against the person of Dr. Chris Igwe, the Managing Director of Mainland Oil & Gas Co. Ltd.

As a responsible corporate entity and known business organization in Nigeria, it has become necessary that we put out this publication to properly inform the general public on the matter and reassure the public, our business partners, colleagues, and well-wishers that the matter is being handled legally and we trust that the law will take it’s cause.

Without prejudice to the ongoing criminal investigation by the Nigeria Police and any other legal action that may be undertaken in the matter, we present the facts of the matter to the best of our knowledge and information reliably obtained.

In the early hours of 3rd May 2024 at about 6:30am; Dr. Chris Igwe, while out for his routine morning exercise within VGC, Lagos, was violently attacked by some persons on Road 12, VGC, Lagos.

The attack was initiated with an unleashed dog while he was running past House 56A, Road 12 VGC, Lagos. The attackers who are now identified as Mr. George Ezenwa and Joylin Mateno Ohoro (the occupant of House 56A Road, 12 VGC, Ajah, Lagos) staged the attack with the aid of the unleashed dog but were repelled by the quick intervention of a Police Personnel attached to Dr. Igwe who was close by, unknown to the assailants.

The incident was reported to the VGC Police Station and the VGC security team. The police are currently looking for the man and the occupant of House 56A, Road 12 VGC in connection with the attack.

While evading police interrogation and investigation, Joylin Mateno Ohoro has taken to her social media and other media outlets to peddle false stories against Dr. Igwe accusing him of raising fire in VGC.

The family of Dr. Chris Igwe and the management of Mainland Oil & Gas Co. Ltd are grateful to God for saving Dr. Igwe in the attack. We also appreciate the gallant Police Officer for his timeous intervention which led to the rescue of Dr. Igwe from the assailants.

The assailants while running from police investigation have resorted to peddling false stories in the internet in a bid to cyberbully Dr. Igwe to withdraw his criminal petition against them and wipe up public sentiment in defense of their failed attempt on the life of Dr. Igwe on 3rd May 2024.

We are confident that justice will be served. The assailants can run but can never hide forever. The law will catch up with them for their nefarious actions.

