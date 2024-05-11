Abuja to get a digital makeover with Smart City Project- Badanga

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the ioSafe Nigeria and Havel Corporate Concept, Dr. Ahmed Badanga, has unveiled the Abuja Smart City Project, an indigenous tailored work-plan aimed at transforming Abuja into a smart city.

Speaking to newsmen on Friday at the Call Center, Area11, Dr. Badanga, who also doubles as convener of the Nigeria Data Expo & Conference (NDEC), and initiator of the Abuja Smart City Project, presented the strategic roadmap.

Badanga said the project, which was conceived in 2021, was delayed due to COVID-19, is an initiative aimed at collaborating with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and other stakeholders to develop a smart city where data and technology drives services, making governance, transport, tourism, health, business, and homes more efficient.

He explained that what sets Abuja Smart City apart is its unique approach, blending global standards with local identity and leveraging existing infrastructure, technology, and services.

He explained that the project will be implemented in phases, with a focus on public-private partnerships and collaborations with stakeholders.

Dr. Badanga further explained that the Abuja Resident Smart Card and Digital Biometric Database are integral components of the project, aimed at building a reliable database of residents to support the smart city vision.

The card will provide security, financial services, mobility, and access to government services and amenities, he added.

The CEO, said the campaign aims to create awareness, engage residents, and build acceptance of the smart city concept. The project’s success relies on collaboration with FCTA, stakeholders, and the media.

Already, invitations have been extended to Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Hon. Minister of FCT, and His Excellency, Sen. Kashim Shettima GCON, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to support the project launch and unveiling of the Abuja Smart Strategic Road Map Document, Badanga said.

The Abuja Smart City Project has the potential to transform the lives of FCT residents, create employment, and increase investment, aligning with other emerging smart cities worldwide.

