We need factory that will start producing and customize fabrics -Sulaiman Ibrahim Ajadi, CEO, S. Prestige Home

Sulaiman Ibrahim Ajadi is the chief executive officer, ceo, of S. Prestige Home, fashion outfit. He speaks on the outfit and other issues in this interview with ISAAC NGUMAH. Read on:

Why did you start a fashion outfit?

I am passionate about fashion; it is from my family background. My grandfather is a tailor; my dad is a tailor and I need to put a change into the fashion world. l have a passion on what l am doing.

How long have you been in the fashion industry?

Over 28 years.

What drives you in the industry?

Well, to make a living out of it and to make people look good with my outfits.

Tell us your focus in the industry

My focus is to see how we can start producing our own fabrics.

Tell us about your challenges in the industry

Finance is my challenge.

Tell us about the competition in the industry

Everybody is training more people on the competition and you have to level up your gain; it is a challenge for you to grow in the industry.

How did you raise capital in starting your fashion outfit?

In the North Central, l am one of the people that started packaging indigenous cloths we were selling to offices banks, industries; but now, we are making brands to oil and electricity companies etc. From there, the little money we get we use it for expansion.

Is it capital intensive to start a fashion outfit?

It is not capital intensive because when l started, l started with one machine in my room while l was schooling; l go to school, comeback and sew. From there, l began to buy machines for the business; from there, l began to improve.

Tell us your growth in the business

My constituency is the reason why we have growth. l started with one machine in my room to a shop; rented two shop and to four-bedroom apartment.

Tell us your innovations/ideas

To make the fashion world attractive so that l can open outlets in different states; that’s what l am working on. Am also introducing new packages, customized wears, shoes, perfumes, etc.

Tell us your customer relationship experience

Well, during my time, l used to go and search for my customers when there were no phones, no social media and we are marketing ourselves to get the customers. The technology and the social media have made it easier for us.

How have you been able to create jobs through your enterprise?

l started with five people but now, we have 45 people employed working under my enterprise.

Where do you source for your raw materials?

I source from Aba, Abi State, Dubai and China

What and what do you think the government can do to promote the fashion industries?

We need a factory that will start producing fabrics so that if l want to customize my fabrics, l can go there to do it. So, if government can start factory making productions, it will create an enabling environment for the business and it will help the business to function properly

How is your enterprise an advantage to the economy of Nigeria?

By employing people and creating services through what people wear in Nigeria. If you don’t have a service, there is no how you can contribute to the economy. We are part of the people creating services for the people and also creating employment for the people.

Do you have trainings for new intakes or training programmes?

We are in partnership with ITF. Every year, they give us students and we train them

Are you into exports of African Attire?

Yes, l am able to get some clients from UK and the rest from there to a referrer

How do you see the future of fashion business in Nigeria?

If we create more awareness into the fashion world, we will take over Africa and the world.

What are the impacts through the exports?

We are selling our country to the world through the fashion world

What can you say on those who want to go into the fashion outfit?

Come to the system and do it well; don’t come and just make money; come and make your impacts to your local environment, local world and your local creativity.

Are you a member of any fashion events?

In 2016, l attended the African fashion exhibition; 2019, l was one of the men fashion and fashion events and l have a plan to go to Dubai, US, Brazil,and Italy for fashion exhibitions.

Tell us your awards so far

I have the best designers of North Central 2018; Fine Best Fashion House and Best Designer 2019; Best Entrepreneurship 2018, and the Stylist of the Year 2021.

