Land Allocation: Apo Traders’ Meeting with AMMC ends in confusion, disagreement

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

A meeting convened by the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) to resolve the long-standing agitation by Apo Traders Association (ATAS) for a permanent site allocation, ended abruptly on Friday due to confusion and disagreement.

The meeting, called by AMMC Coordinator Chief Felix Obuah, aimed to find facts and address the traders’ demands, but was marred by multiple unions and individuals presenting conflicting claims and counterclaims.

The tense atmosphere almost turned physical, but Obuah’s firm stance prevented escalation.

The traders have been agitating for land allocation, basic infrastructure, and relocation from road corridors to allow for the ongoing dual carriage road project.

However, their disunity and infighting hindered progress. Obuah expressed displeasure at the multiplication of associations and warned that government would only deal with a united front.

He emphasized that illegal structures on the right of way would be removed and urged the traders to unify their stand and present a common platform.

Factional leaders Chimezie Ifeh and Michael Ndubisi spoke at the meeting, accusing each other of ulterior motives and hijacking the land allocation process.

The meeting ended with anger and frustration, as the traders were told to put their house in order and present a united front to earn government attention.

The outcome highlights the challenges in resolving the Apo Traders’ agitation, as their disunity and conflicting claims hinder progress.

