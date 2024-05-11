Sen. Abubakar Bagudu calls for use of technology to improve budget/ planning processes

Chidimma Uchegbu, Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has called on Planning Officers across the country to utilize the evolution of technology to improve budget/planning processes.

The use of technology will enable Budget/Planning Officers to map out all the programmes that are being implemented in the rural areas.

Sen. Bagudu gave this charge during a courtesy call on him by the Commissioner of Kaduna State Planning and Budget Commission, Hon. Muktar Ahmed today.

The Hon. Minister, while commending the Kaduna State Government for the establishment of the State Planning Commission, noted that planning is being seen as a dull job, but out of it comes light.

He welcomed the replication of the Anambra State model that utilizes community groups to determine the felt needs of the people which are necessary for the socio-economic planning of the state.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr. Nebeolisa Anako welcoming the Hon. Commissioner, noted that they were Partners in Planning and Development of the country, and as such shared the same goals.

The Commissioner of the Kaduna State Planning Commission, Hon. Muktar Ahmed had earlier requested for the scaling up/adoption of the Community Development Charter (CDC) framework which is in operation in the State to the national level, as this will ensure the provision of inputs from our local communities, enhance the transparency of the process and ensure ownership of the plans and policies across levels, thereby consequently improving service delivery.

Hon Ahmed also advocated for the provision of special intervention funds through budget support to the state for the achievement of the state’s medium to long-term development goals in key sectors.

The Commissioner also called for the federal government’s support in the areas of training on Monitoring and Evaluation, the establishment of an Economic Planning Board, in addition to Policy reviews. The Commissioner solicited the adoption of the Local Government Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (LFTAS) Programme which would strengthen fiscal transparency, performance and sustainability.

According to the Commissioner, the visit aimed to seek support in various economic development tools, techniques, networks and skills which can potentially aid in facilitating all-encompassing economic growth and development.

The Commissioner, Hon. Muktar Ahmed was accompanied on the visit by senior Management Staff of the Kaduna State Planning and Budget Commission.