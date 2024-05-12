IDPs: Zulum, UN DSG, Amina, meet in New York

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, who was in New York on Thursday, visited the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J Mohammed.

During the visit, Zulum held a closed-door meeting with the Deputy Secretary-General and a few officials.

Governor Zulum was at the UN headquarters to follow up on the collaboration concerning internally displaced persons across Borno State.

The UN DSG was in Borno in 2020 and she visited Banki town to assess the government’s response to the humanitarian crisis in the northeast.

Mrs Amina was also in Maiduguri in 2023 advocating for free education until senior secondary school level to encourage girl child education in Nigeria. She commended the leadership style of the Zulum administration and emphasised the urgent need for improved financing of girls’ education in the crisis-affected region.