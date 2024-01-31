FG appeals to construction workers to shelve planned strike

.Reiterates commitment to greener economy

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Federal government has called on construction workers in the country to shelve their plans to embark on a warning strike and allow for the resolution of the dispute through dialogue.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, made the call in Abuja at a meeting she convened to resolve the ongoing dispute between workers and employers in the construction industry.

The workers, under the aegis of National Union of Civil Engineering Construction, Furniture and Wood Workers (NUCECFWW) and Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA, had accused their employers, Construction and Civil Engineering Employers Association of Nigeria (CCEEAN) of refusal to implement wage award for workers in the construction industry in line with the agreement between the Federal Government and the organised labour.

Onyejeocha expressed regret that the workers did not attend the conciliation meeting to which they were invited, adding that rejecting government intervention and call for dialogue was not the right approach to resolving the ongoing dispute.

The Minister stated that as government works to fulfil promises made to the people, it also expects support from all Nigerians, which include industrial peace and harmony.

She encouraged the employers to continue to engage with the workers, as government would keep prevailing on them to listen to reason and not proceed on strike, while the government works to resolve the dispute.

Onyejeocha commended the employers for every effort made to improve the welfare and boost the socio-economic circumstances of their workers in the face of the economic challenges in the country.

Earlier, the president of the Construction and Civil Engineering Employers Association of Nigeria, Vincent Barrah, had said that the welfare of the workers has always been top priority to the Association.

He disclosed that the Association had been doing wage review every two years and had not been slack in providing welfare based on prevailing circumstances, including upward review of transport rate to cushion the effect of the recent economic downturn in the country.

In a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Olajide Oshundun, the association president also noted that they had explained to their workers that the wage award was meant for federal government workers, adding that the workers had refused to cooperate with the employers in resolving the current issues through internal mechanisms.

FG reiterates commitment to greener economy

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to put in place necessary polices on climate change to ensure a greener economy.

Mr Ismaila Abubakar, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment said this on Wednesday in Abuja at a stakeholder’s workshop on Just and Gender Inclusive Transition (JGIT),

The workshop was organised by the Ministry of Labour in collaboration with the Initiatives for Climate Action Transparency (ICAT).

According to Abubakar, Nigeria is taking giant steps in ensuring that necessary polices on climate action are put in place.

“Nigeria being a signatory to the Paris Agreement on climate change would do everything possible to ensure a just green transition economy is achieved.

“The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, in line with its mandate is tasked with ensuring a just transition.

“This is whereby, more job opportunities are created instead of job losses as the federal government gears towards a greener economy.

“This is why the ministry, in the spirit partnership, is being supported by ICAT to drive this process through the Nigeria-ICAT project.’’ he said.

The permanent secretary also noted that ICAT supported Nigeria to develop an MRV institutional arrangement with focus on three priorities.

He said the arrangement were, oil and gas, transport and developed MRV indicators and tools to track the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Abubakar added that, the workshop is aimed at reviewing existing JGIT definitions, concepts, and overall approach in Nigeria.

Dr Yerima Tarfa, Team Lead for the Nigeria ICAT JGIT project implementation said the objective of the project was to ensure tripartite cooperation on climate action as provided by the Paris agreement.

Dr Henning Wuester, Director, ICAT said the Paris agreement signed by Nigeria stipulates 20 per cent reduction in carbon emission.

Wuester said that ICAT would continue to partner with the Nigerian government to ensure it achieve its goal on climate change.

Speaking, Dr Vanessa Phala, Country Director, International Labour Organisation (ILO) said as the world drifts towards green economy, it was imperative for all to champion the innovation.

Represented by Mr Stephen Agugua, ILO National Project Coordinator said addressing climate change and achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement requires transitioning to a net-zero carbon emission.