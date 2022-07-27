Police rescue 3 kidnapped victims, arrest female murder suspect in Edo

CHRIS AKHABUE

The Edo State Police Command in its renewed fight to stem the increasing rise in violent crimes in the State, especially Kidnapping, the Edo State Police Command, on Monday, rescued three kidnapped traditional worshippers.

The kidnappers where alleged to have accosted and whisked into the bush three traditional worshippers who had gone to a river along the Benin-Abraka road for prayers.

A release by the command and signed by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, said, the Divisional Headquarters at Ugo received a complaint that hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers have kidnapped three traditional worshippers.

Iwegbu, stated that, ” Upon receipt of the information, Divisional Police Officer Ugo immediately mobilised his operatives to the scene in hot pursuit of the hoodlums and possible rescue of the victims. The hoodlums sensing the presence of the operatives on their trail were forced to abandon their victims and fled into the bush”.

According to her, “the victims have since been reunited with their families, meanwhile, intense bush combing is still ongoing to arrest the hoodlums.”

Meanwhile, a female murder suspect, One Favor Oyhou, have been arrested for the brutal murder of her boy friend , Paul Handsome ‘M’ 25yrs, in her place of hiding in Benin City.

The suspect is said to be giving the police useful information and will be charged to court soon .

The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc, reinstates his commitment to ensuring a peaceful and habitable place for the good people of the state. He warns all miscreants and mischief makers under any umbrella of crime to desist from crimes or face the expanse wrath of the law .

” the Command under my watch would continue to take the battle to them. I employ the general public to continue to avail the command with prompt and credible information, as all would be treated with immediate actions”.

