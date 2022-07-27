ASUU Strike: Socio-economic activities paralyzed as workers protest nationwide

IBRAHIM QUADRI , UFOMBA UZUEGBU Lagos and AKOR SYLVESTER- Abuja

Organized labour under the aegis of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday in Lagos, called on relevant authorities to stop the proliferation of poorly funded public universities by States and the Federal government.

It condemned government’s alleged insensitivity to the plight of senior lecturers and senior staff of tertiary institutions, insisting that proper funding of universities is non-negotiable.

The Lagos State chairperson of NLC, Comrade (Mrs) Funmi Sessi stated during while speaking at a rally organized by the chapter in solidarity with unions in the nation’s tertiary institutions and innocent Nigerian students.

Sessi Said: “We are in deep pain. The government is insensitive to the plight of students, their lecturers and parents. This government promised us “heaven on earth” and we believed them. But they have taken us to nowhere. Last year our children were at home for nine months; almost one whole year “This year our children are still at home.

“A student admitted to a four-year course end up spending six years because of disruption in the academic calendar which is no fault of theirs. The idle mind is the devil’s workshop. Because they are idle, some of them are lured into “yahoo yahoo”.

Calling for proper remuneration of varsity workers Sessi stressed that nations that value development do not toy with their universities.

“If the government cannot solve the nation’s problems, let them resign. They have said they are tired and they are truly tired”, she added.

Addressing the rally also, the South West coordinator of ASUU, Dr. Adelaja Odukoya said they were on the streets because the government has turned the universities to mere constituency projects and poorly funded noting also that any nation that wants to develop cannot neglect education.

Describing the rally as historic Odukoya said’ “we are in the process of reclaiming our country from a colourless, oppressive and inept government that is insensitive and wasteful.

“We have been on strike for the past five months, not because we do not want to work but because we have a government that has pathological hatred for education”.

He described the IPPIS as corruption personified, executive robbery and a scam. Odukoya said, “we have developed home-grown solution yet they will not accept it because it will stop their robbery. Over 200,000 barrels of crude oil is stolen daily; that is enough to fund the universities.

All the affiliate unions of NLC including civil society groups participated in the rally which took off from Ikeja under bridge to Alausa, the seat of Lagos State government where they presented a protest letter to the state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu through the Commissioner of Training and Establishments, Mrs. Ponle Ajibola.

The workers carried placards with various descriptions and sing solidarity songs.

Some of the placards read; Stop establishing universities you cannot fund* *Education is not for the rich alone. The poor deserve education*, End ASUU strike now*, *IPPIS is demonic and let us change the narrative and make our universities one of the best in the world*.

Others read; *Immediate conclusion and implementation of Prof. Nimi Briggs renegotiated agreement, *Immediate deployment of UTAS and support universities that are globally competitive*.

Receiving the protest letter on behalf of the state government, the commission Iponle commended the workers for the peaceful conduct of the protest, promising that their letter would receive prompt attention.

Scores of members of Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC trooped to the Streets on Tuesday in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU who has been on strike since February 14th over non-payment of their allowances by the Federal Government.

The protest hindered free vehicular movement from Ikeja under bridge, through Allen to Alausa, and other parts of Ikeja.

The protesters who were led by Agnes Sessi, displayed various inscriptions on their placards such as, ‘Stop importation of petrol, ‘Repair the refineries,’ and ‘Nigeria at 60 years of independence, more hunger in the land,’

Others include, ‘Reduce the cost of governance now, save the masses from poverty and hunger’ among others.

Security operatives, including Police and others are at the venue to prevent breach or attack on the protesters by thugs.

ASUU had shut all public universities and commenced its ongoing strike on February 14, after the FG failed to meet its demands

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government had called for calm from motorists and road users as the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) protest crippled vehicular movements in and around the state capital, Ikeja.

In a statement signed by the commissioner of transportation of Lagos State, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, the state assured motorists that officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) are already stationed at junctions and major routes to manage movement during the protest.

According to the commissioner of transportation, “The Lagos State Government has urged motorists to remain calm despite the protest of the Labour Congress procession in Ikeja and its environs today.

“The commissioner for transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde explained that the protest has hindered free vehicular movement from Ikeja under bridge, through Allen to Alausa, and other parts of Ikeja.

“The commissioner advised the motoring public to cooperate with the LASTMA officials to minimise inconvenience in movement at this time.”

Also, As the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) commenced its nationwide protest in solidarity with the striking unions in education sector yesterday, the Kogi Chapter of the congress has described what it called, the Federal Government Insensitivity to the plight of Unions in the nation’s Tertiary Institutions as unfortunate, urging it to do the needful and return the students to the classrooms.

The State Chapter of the NLC in a protests as directed by the National Leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, joined their counterparts in the nationwide protest, saying enough is enough, and urged the federal government to reopen all the nation’s Tertiary Institutions.

Speaking at the Government House Lokoja, the NLC Chairman, Comrade Onuh Edoka, represented by Comrade Simeon Opaluwa Eleojo, Vice Chairman NLC, lamented that the federal government’s insensitivity has caused untold hardship on parents, the children who have been at home and the workers in the tertiary Institutions who are being owed as a result of the strike.

While pointing out that the insensitivity on the part of the federal government to keep the students at home has worsened the nation’s insecurity, the NLC chairman urged the federal government to quickly meet up with the demands of the tertiary institutions workers

The NLC chairman said, as the future leaders of the nation, keeping the students at home has further added to the security threat the nation is currently facing, pointing out that an idol mind is usually the devil’s workshop.

He described the decision to keep mute over the demands of the workers as wicked and insensitive.

The state Chapter of the NLC called on the federal government to immediately return the nation’s children who have been at home for six months to the class rooms, saying enough is enough.

The Kogi NLC recalled that the strike action began on 14th February, 2022, while requesting the intervention of the Kogi State Governor to prevail on the federal government.

The state NLC stated further that the strike action by the tertiary institutions workers was owing to failure to meet agreement reached and the dismay and reluctance by the Federal Government to meet with the agreement.

While the NLC said on its part, it has taken measures to call off the strike action, called on the federal government to amongst other requests shelve the IPPS, pay salaries of the tertiary institutions workers and put in place measures to reposition the nation’s Universities.

Highlights of the peaceful protests was a march through the Stella Obasanjo Library to the Government House, where a letter was handed over to the State Governor, Yahaya Bello, who was represented by his Deputy, Edward Onoja, for onward delivery to the Federal Government.

For a better society