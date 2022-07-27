Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Report: Nigeria being considered to host 2025 AFCON

SportsFootball
By Peter
7
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Nigeria may be in the consideration to host the 2025 AFCON.

According to latest reports, the Nigeria Football Federation are planning to co-host the 2025 African Cup of Nations.

Nigeria is pushing to host the competition alongside West African neighbours, Benin Republic.

Nigeria last hosted the AFCON 22 years ago when it hosted alongside Ghana in 2000.

Details later…

 

 

For a better society

 

Continue Reading
Peter 7383 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Nigeria’s Amusan breaks record, wins 100m hurdles gold

Wike rewards Rivers United FC players with cash, State…

Newly Constituted Boards of Para Sports to be inaugurated…

FG Charges New Executives of Seven Paralympic Sports…

1 of 159