Report: Nigeria being considered to host 2025 AFCON

Nigeria may be in the consideration to host the 2025 AFCON. According to latest reports, the Nigeria Football Federation are planning to co-host the 2025 African Cup of Nations. Nigeria is pushing to host the competition alongside West African neighbours, Benin Republic. Nigeria last hosted the AFCON 22 years ago when it hosted alongside Ghana in 2000. Details later…
