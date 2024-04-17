Permit violation: NCAA suspends licences of 3 private jet owners

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says it has suspended the permits for non-commercial flights (PNCF) licenses of three private jets for engaging in commercial operations in the country.

Capt. Chris Najomo, the Acting Director-General of the NCAA, announced the suspension on Tuesday in a video press release posted on the official NCAA “X” (formerly Twitter) account.

He alleged that the affected PNCF holders violated the annexure provision of their PNCF licenses and Part 9114 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations.

“Back in November 2023, the use of private jets for commercial purposes had gotten the attention of the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, who issued marching orders for the cessation of such acts.

“Subsequently, in March 2024, the NCAA had issued a stern warning to holders of the permit for non-commercial flights (PNCF) against engaging in the carriage of passengers, cargo, or mail for reward and hire.

“The Authority had also deployed its officials to monitor the activities of private jet terminals across the airports in Nigeria.

“As a result of this heightened surveillance, no fewer than three private operators have been found to be in violation of their PNCF and Part 9114 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations.

“In line with our zero tolerance for violations of regulations, the Authority has suspended the PNCF of these operators,” he said.

Najomo also directed that all holders of PNCF licenses in the country be reevaluated on or before April 19, 2024, to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.