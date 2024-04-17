APC blames Ganduje’s purported suspension on imposters, fake news merchants.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally reacted to the alleged suspension of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje by blaming “imposters and merchants of fake news” over the development.

In a carefully worded statement issued on Tuesday, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC,

Barrister Felix Morka, said the national leadership of the party has sent a petition to the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Olukayode Egbetokun requesting expedited investigation and prosecution of those involved in the scandalous action.

According to the statement, “the attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to the purported suspension of the National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, CON, from the Party by the executive committee of the Ganduje Ward in the Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The statement alleged that the purported suspension was “the devious act of a group of impersonators of ward officials out to cause mischief and create confusion in the otherwise peaceful Ganduje Ward chapter of our Party. “The perpetrators of this criminal act are not card carrying members of APC in the ward but are individuals affiliated with senior officials and representatives of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

“This act procured by officials of the ruling NNPP in Kano is part of the despicable programme of political persecution launched by the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf against Dr. Ganduje, a former Governor of Kano state.

“The purported suspension is downright criminal, and of no effect whatsoever. The legitimate Executive Committee of the Ganduje Ward has since denounced the action and reaffirmed Dr. Ganduje as a bonafide member of the Party in the Ward, and in good standing.

“The Party has filed a petition with the Inspector General of Police requesting an expedited investigation of this matter and that the perpetrators and their sponsors be brought to justice.

“We urge our Party faithful and the general public to disregard reports of the suspension of the National Chairman who is, and remains, the National Chairman of our great Party,” the statement concluded.