Kaduna Assembly sets up c’ttee to probe El-Rufai’s tenure

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has set up a fact-finding committee to probe all finances, loans and contract projects awarded under the only Governor Nasiru El-Rufai administration.

Governor Uba Sani, had during a town hall meeting recently, lamented the huge debt inherited from his predecessor, El-Rufai, on May 29, 2023.

He said the state was left with a small amount, not enough to pay salary, adding that his administration inherited a total of $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities from the ex-governor.

“Despite the huge debt burden of 587 million dollars, 85 billion naira, and N115 billion in contractual liabilities sadly inherited from the previous administration, we remain resolute in steering Kaduna State towards progress and sustainable development.

“We have conducted a thorough assessment of our situation and are sharpening our focus accordingly,” the governor had said.

However, on Tuesday, the state’s Assembly set up a fact-finding committee during plenary, among others, to also investigate the former governor’s top associate and Senior Counsellor on Investment, Jimi Lawal.

Besides, the panel would probe financial dealings, loans and grants and other project implementation from 2015-2023.

The State Assembly also mandated the committee to invite notable personalities including the former speakers of the 8th and 9th Assembly, commissioners of finance, former Managing Directors of Kaduna Markets, and Commissioners of Budget and Planning, among others.