I’m deeply pained by Iwuanyanwu’s passing -Uzodimma

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma has said that the reported death of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, deeply pained him. “On hearing of the sad news of the death of the revered Nigerian elder statesman, I was truly pained”.

According to an official statement issued in Owerri Imo state capital, Friday by the chief press secretary to the Governor, Mr Oguwike Nwachukwu, the Governor noted that Chief Iwuanyanwu passed on Thursday, July 25, 2024 in Abuja

On Friday, Governor Uzodimma, Chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum, Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum, and also the deceased’s Governor, took to his social media handle to personally lament over the death of Chief Iwuanyanwu, noting that the deceased’s death has left a void that would be felt across the country.

He wrote: “On behalf of the Government and the good people of Imo State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Iwuanyanwu family, the people of Ikeduru LGA, Imo State at large, and Ohanaeze Ndi’Igbo Worldwide.

“I am deeply pained since learning of the passing of the revered elder statesman, Aha eji eje mba Ndi’Igbo, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndi’Igbo Worldwide, Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu CFR, after a brief illness. His departure leaves a void that will be profoundly felt across Imo State, Igbo land, and Nigeria at large.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu was not only an eminent philanthropist and leader but also a true nationalist whose contributions transcended ethnic boundaries. His tireless efforts towards national unity and peace were instrumental in ensuring that the government’s efforts in the restoration of peace materialized.

“He was a guiding light in turbulent times, providing wisdom and expertise that were indispensable. His dedication to the betterment of society and unwavering commitment to the Igbo cause has made Ndi Imo and the entire Igbo community immensely proud.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu’s legacy will continue to inspire and guide us in the quest for a peaceful and united Nigeria. May God grant his soul eternal rest and provide his family the fortitude to bear this immense loss.”

