Lagos to stage cooking competition in promotion of local chefs

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Government in collaboration with Tantacom has scheduled a cooking competition for up and coming local chefs to showcase their talents thereby coming to limelight.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs Abisola Olusanya disclosed this during a press briefing at Logistic Food Hub, Mushin, Lagos.

The event which is slated for August 1, is expected to last till the end of August where ambassadors will emerge.

Local chefs are expected to upload their cooking prowess through their social media handles.

The best 50 persons will be selected online who will later buy food items at the Mushin logistic hub and demonstrate their cooking skills.

Out of these 50, the best 20 are to be selected where they will compete till the grand finale and winners will emerge.

The overall best will get N5 million, while the first runner up will get N3 million and the second runner up will go home with N1 millon.

All the participants are to be given certificates and other benefits.

The Commissioner said, “The programme tagged Eko Flavours is to drive home the efforts of the Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu as regard the food system transformation agenda in the last five years.

“This is a pilot project at the transformation agenda. Many more programmes are coming to showcase Lagos State as the melting pot in Nigeria. As we know every tribe is represented here in Lagos.”

She said a dedicated website, www.ekoflavours.lagosfreshfoodhub.com would be available for the programme which is an epic showdown for upcoming chefs, culinary students and local food vendors to celebrate the diverse food culture while working on a budget.

She noted, “We have a lot of market men and women who play critical roles in the development of our state, we want to bring them to limelight. Young people who want to get into the culinary world will participate in the competition,” she said.

The Project management Agency, Co CEO, Tantacom Group, Olufunke Ade said, “We are going to bring people that love food. We want people to showcase their skills by so doing we engage the community.”

Also, Jenifa Odufuwa from Tantacom noted that creative content is a new normal, saying that necessitated the collaboration with the state government.

She added that the best to be selected are to be judged by speed, taste of food and presentation.

